The Cooperstown Art Association announced last week it will offer access to its gallery shop online, with gifts and artisan-made products available for purchase and delivery.
The online gallery will only offer a small selection of products at first, according to a media release, but organizers said they intend to expand the selection in the coming weeks.
New or returning CAA members may also start or renew their memberships online.
For more information, visit cooperstownart.com
Community Bank supports local charities
Community Bank announced last week it has donated $45,000 to support local communities in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the organizations to receive donations are the Delhi Fire Department, Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans in Oneonta and the Butternut Valley Food Pantry in Gilbertsville.
The bank traditionally participates in National Good Neighbor Day celebrations, held each year on Sept. 28, but is now “paying it forward” and celebrating early this year, according to a media release.
“At Community Bank we are committed to facing these challenging times together and we are dedicated to ensuring we help those in need,” president and CEO Mark Tryniski said. “We are honored to give back to the communities we serve, work and live in, by supporting our neighbors.”
NYSEG supports food pantries
NYSEG, an AVANGRID company, announced a $50,000 donation to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York to support its ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Regional Food Bank provides more than 40 million pounds of food per year to 1,000 agencies in 23 New York counties, including Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie, according to a media release. The donation is the equivalent of 200,000 meals.
“The need for emergency food assistance right now continues to grow, and NYSEG’s donation will enable us to feed thousands of people who are struggling at this difficult time — children missing school meals, adults out of work, and seniors unable to safely leave their homes,” said Mark Quandt, Regional Food Bank executive director. “We are so grateful for NYSEG’s wonderful generosity.”
NYSEG announced additional contributions to regional food banks in Western New York, Central New York and the Southern Tier. Last month, NYSEG, along with sister company, RG&E, donated 17,700 N95 and surgical masks to the state’s COVID-19 response effort, according to the release
