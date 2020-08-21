Members of the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce recently elected the group's board of directors by electronic ballots. The vote would typically take place at the chamber’s annual meeting in the spring, but the event was cancelled this year because of COVID-19.
According to a media release, Jess Lanza was elected as chairman of the board. Lanza and his wife, Kate, have owned and operated Kate's Upstate on Main Street since 2017. He also serves as assistant chief with the Fly Creek Volunteer Fire Company and as a state fire instructor.
Lanza succeeds Stacey Grady, the director of development for Springbrook.
“We are so grateful to Stacey for her many years of service, which were really above and beyond the call," Executive Director Tara Burke said in the release. "Her vast experience in non-profit development has been a tremendous asset, and I very much appreciated her support and insight during my first year with the organization.”
Burke also said, “We are very excited to have Jess at the helm, he really brings crucial insight and guidance as a local small business owner, and to have his perspective as someone who is representing a Main Street business is of course extremely beneficial as well.”
Additional board members are Andrew Marietta, New York Council of Nonprofits; Jason Schiellack, National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum; Elizabeth Horvath, Redpoint Builders; Scott Barton, Lake ‘N Pines and Hickory Grove Motor Inn; Colleen Donnelly, Bassett Healthcare; Cassandra Harrington, Destination Marketing Corporation of Otsego County; and Peter Hobaica, Hobaica Law Office.
For more information, contact the chamber at director@cooperstownchamber.org or 607-547-9983.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.