Cooperstown Distillery has won national awards for packaging and design of its spirits at two national competitions.
According to a media release from the distillery, the 2022 John Barleycorn Awards, honoring distillers, writers, marketers and designers in the spirits industry, awarded Cooperstown two double gold medals for packaging design of its football decanter and golf club decanter. The 11th annual DISC Packaging and Design Awards, which is a part of the Denver International Spirits Competition, awarded Cooperstown two gold awards for the design of the same decanters.
The John Barleycorn Society “is an assemblage of the world’s top journalists and industry professionals who foster a modern approach to recognizing excellence in the spirits industry,” the release said. It created a comprehensive competition that became the John Barleycorn Awards.
The DISC Packaging and Design Awards recognizes excellent packaging designs and their connection developing a beverage brand. The contest was judged by a panel of art directors, packaging directors and retail buyers.
The football decanter is a part of Cooperstown Distillery’s Hall of Champions Collection of sports themed decanters. It is designed in the shape of an official football, including the laces and pigskin replica stopper.
The golf club decanter is also part of the Hall of Champions Collection. It is designed in shape of a golf driver club head and includes replica whippings as the stopper and a “Hole #19” blown into the glass base.
Delaware chamber offers virtual event
The Delaware County Chamber of commerce will present “Chamber Connects” a virtual webinar with state Sen. Mike Martucci from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 27.
According to a media release from the chamber, the free event “is a terrific opportunity to participate in a leader-led conversation focused on building a better business and better business climate.”
Martucci represents New York’s 42nd Senate District, which includes the towns of Hamden, Walton, Delhi, Colchester, Masonville and Tompkins in Delaware County. He will speak about legislative issues of importance to the business community, the release said.
To register, visit delawarecounty.org and click on the events tab, and choose “calendar” from the drop down menu to select this event. A Zoom link to attend the event following registration will be emailed.
For more information visit delawarecounty.org or call 607-746-2281.
Preferred Mutual receives high rating
Preferred Mutual Insurance Company’s current Financial Strength Rating (FSR) has been reaffirmed by AM Best as “A” (excellent) with a stable outlook, according to a media release from the company.
The long-term Issuer Credit Rating (ICR) has been reaffirmed as “A+” (excellent), and the outlook for the ICR has been upgraded from ‘Negative’ to ‘Stable,’ the release said. The ratings reflect the company’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best continues to assess as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.
Excellent ratings are given to insurance companies that not only have excellent financial stability, but also are able to meet the contractual needs of their policyholders.
“Preferred Mutual’s adequate operating performance is supported by solid underwriting results and consistent investment earnings, with the past two years reflecting an improvement in pure loss ratio trends,” the AM Best evaluation said.
“The Company’s neutral business profile assessment is driven largely by its solid regional niche market role with a broad product offering.” Preferred has consistently held the ‘A’ rating for 20 consecutive years.
AM Best (www.ambest.com), founded in 1899, is the world’s oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source, the release said.
