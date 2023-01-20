Sidney Federal Credit Union (sfcu) has announced promotions for several executive staff and the addition of several new managers and executive staff to its team, according to a media release.
Staff promotions include:
• Nicole Krom promoted to senior vice president of lending;
• Andrew Smith promoted to senior vice president of membership;
• Amy Hodges promoted to vice president of IT;
• Alexandria Ellis promoted to assistant vice president of lending.
New additions include:
• Melinda Harris named assistant vice president of contact center/virtual branch. Harris joins sfcu. from Fiserv where she previously served as professional services implementations consultant.
• Brent Baker named assistant vice president of mortgage lending. Baker joins sfcu. from Visions Federal Credit Union where he previously served as mortgage sales manager.
Ag business workshop offered in Schoharie
The Schoharie Economic Enterprise Corp., in partnership with the Schoharie County Office for Agricultural Development, Mohawk Valley Economic Development District Inc. and the state Department of Agriculture and Markets, will hold a New York Grown & Certified Workshop which will feature information addressing the process to apply, benefits of certification, including exclusive grant and marketing opportunities, and more. The hybrid event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the SEEC headquarters at 287 Main St. in Schoharie. Attendees can join in person or via Zoom. Lunch will be provided for those who attend in person.
According to a media release, the workshop will “bring together experts well-versed in New York Grown & Certified applications, grants and other resources and incentives available to farms and agri-businesses in Schoharie County.” This event will feature Jessica Brooks and George Spohn of the state Department of Agriculture and Markets, Pete Nichols of the Schoharie County Soil and Water Conservation district, Aileen Randolph of the NY Farm Viability Institute and Amanda Kaier of MVEDD. It will also include testimonials from farms and agri-businesses that have gone through the process of becoming New York Grown & Certified.
The program will offer opportunities for traditional dairy, livestock, and produce farms, but also for less conventional producers such as fresh cut flowers, maple, honey, firewood, craft beverage ingredients and craft beverage production, the release said.
Paper applications will be available at 287 Main during the event or can be accessed on SEEC’s website. Early registration is encouraged to help shape the specifics of the workshop to match the needs of producers in attendance, the release said.
The event is free and open to the public. Visit www.seecny.org for more information.
Virtual job fair is offered
A free virtual job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. All businesses and job seekers from Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties are welcome to attend.
The online event is sponsored by the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties’ Regional Apprenticeship Development and Readiness grant project.
“The RADAR program is excited to kick off the new year with a FREE virtual job fair,” Project Director Sommer Edwards said. “We are looking forward to using this event to provide an opportunity for those seeking employment to explore both jobs and resources available through our RADAR grant. We provide free in-person and online Pre-Apprenticeship learning/training programs to eligible job seekers who are interested in participating in a Registered Apprenticeship program, which is a pathway to a good paying career.
“Staff from additional grants that are available through the Workforce Development Board will also be in attendance to showcase free training and employment options available though their grant programs, as our district is projected to grow in 2023,: Edwards said.
The link and QR code to register can be found at https://tinyurl.com/52dac9cv.
To learn more about programs and services, visit www.working-solutions.org/
