Sidney Federal Credit Union has expanded its field of membership to an additional four counties in upstate New York, according to a media release. In addition to its previous field, membership with SFCU is now eligible to anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Onondaga, Cortland, Essex and Hamilton counties.
“We’re excited about joining these communities and welcoming new members to experience the SFCU difference,” CEO Jim Reynolds said in the release. “We strive to enhance the financial well-being of our community by providing superior service, financial planning and education and competitive rates. Our members are much more than names attached to accounts. Members are key to the financial strength of our community. That’s why members are the focus of everything we do.”
Headquartered in Sidney, SFCU "is a full-service financial institution providing the tools and resources members need to make banking easy and convenient," the release said. SFCU membership is open to anyone who lives, work, worships or attends school in Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Essex, Fulton, Hamilton, Madison, Montgomery, Onondaga, Otsego and Schoharie counties and portions of Broome, Oneida and Herkimer counties. More information on sSFCU can be found at www.sfcuonline.org.
Chamber to hold after hours events
The Delaware County Chamber of Commerce will hold free "Business After Hours" events to allow chamber members and other business owners to network. Those attending are urged to bring business cards. Light refreshments will be served. Scheduled events include:
• May 10, Roman Roaster Coffee, 5 1/2 Main Street in Delhi, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Roman Roaster Coffee owner Andrea Ghersi will be the host. Ghersi roasts and blends coffee in the Italian tradition at his facility at the Business Center in Delhi. Tours and samples will be available.
• May 17, Bovina Center Montessori School, 2121 County Highway 5 in Bovina Center, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Montessori School founders Sophie Wallas Rasmussen and David Madie will be the hosts. Those attending will meet faculty and staff and learn about farm-based education, tour the classrooms, and learn more about the future plans for the institution. The Bovina Center Montessori School enrolled its first class in September 2021 and is expanding to include a middle school for this fall.
• June 17, Dirt Road Camp, 487 Dirt Road in DeLancey, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dirt Road Camp owners Laura LaSpaluto and Brad Lockwood will be the hosts. Opened in 2019, Dirt Road Camp "began as a vision to create a serene, private and primitive campground that offers guests a true escape into the wilderness," Tours and refreshments will be available. Those planning to attend should note a four-wheel-drive vehicle may be advisable if it rains shortly before the event date.
Registration is required. Visit delawarecounty.org to register.
