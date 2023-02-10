Construction will soon be underway for Visions Federal Credit Union’s first location in Oneonta. The new office will be in the WellNow Plaza at 5001 State Highway 23, according to a media release from the credit union.
The new office “will allow individuals and businesses to conduct banking services, apply for loans, and even work with experts in investments, Medicare, and insurance, the release said.
“At Visions, we’re all about people, and I’m excited to help the people of Oneonta,” Ty Muse, president and CEO, said. “It’s not just loans, though, it’s not just savings. Those are important, sure, but it’s about making connections and making lives better for everyone. It’s about financial wellness resources and community impact.”
Through its Visions Cares program, the credit union donates more than $1 million annually to the communities it serves, the release said.
Visions “is actively seeking individuals for immediate employment, offering competitive pay, a suite of benefits including healthcare, pensions, 401(k) match, and student loan reimbursements.” according to the release. Interested candidates can visit visionsfcu.org/careers for opportunities.
Oneonta firm adds officer
Alan Cleinman, CEO and founder of optometry business consultancy Cleinman Performance Partners, has named Timothy Aiken to the position of senior vice president and chief revenue officer, according to a media release.
“Tim will lead all sales, marketing, and communications functions,” Cleinman said. “With over two decades of success in sales, marketing, and operations within our industry, Tim’s understanding of the eye care market, and more specifically our clients and prospective clients, provides our firm with the right mix of knowledge and innovation to continue our position as North America’s premier business development consultancy for larger private optometry businesses.”
Before joining Cleinman, Aiken spent the last 17 years as a leader at ABB Optical Group in various roles.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join such an amazing organization as Cleinman Performance Partners,” Aiken said. “Their history of helping optometric professionals grow and succeed through expert consulting, benchmarking, and peer knowledge sharing is quite impressive. I feel very fortunate to be part of such a talented team who is really making a difference in transforming the lives of their clients.”
“Tim will provide the kind of leadership our firm needs to continue to differentiate our business as the source for personal and professional growth for private optometrists and their practices throughout North America,” Cleinman said.
Institute to offer business workshops
The Institute for Rural Vitality at SUNY Cobleskill will offer three small business workshops over three consecutive weeks in March. Each workshop “has a specific focus related to a challenge that small businesses often experience when first getting started,” a media release said. All workshops will be offered virtually over Zoom and held from 6 to 8 p.m. on their respective dates.
Registrants can sign up to attend individual workshops or the full series. Individual workshops are $24.99 per attendee, and the full series is $35.99 per attendee. Visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8bhxe9 to register.
Small Business Workshop Series Schedule:
- Thursday, March 2 — You’ve Started a Business, Now What?
- Thursday, March 9 — Growing Your Business Through Branding, Marketing and Technology
- Thursday, March 16 — Strategizing and Record-Keeping: Two Keys to Long-term Business Success
