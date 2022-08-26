Business Beat
Leaderful Delaware, an initiative of the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, is seeking people committed to community service who would benefit from strengthening leadership skills while developing a personal professional network.
The 2022 program will start on Sept. 13 with an in-person session in Delhi. The group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Tuesday afternoons, from 1 to 4 p.m., through October. Attendance at November programs will either be in-person or through Zoom. After no classes in December, the program will resume with hybrid classes through May. An in-person summation/graduation program is planned for mid-May.
According to a media release, participants will learn about critical issues facing Delaware County and the Catskill Mountains region through lectures, discussion groups, personal introspection and panel discussions featuring current community leaders.
Candidates will be selected based on their:
• Commitment and motivation to community service.
• Previous community service or desire to become involved in community activities.
• Interest in public service and desire to learn more about public policy.
• Potential to advance to a leadership position within their companies.
• Commitment to remain in Delaware County.
Preference will be given to Delaware County residents but non-residents are encouraged to apply.
Applicants may be sponsored by a business or a community leader. Tuition is $300 and includes all materials and fees. Application due Sept. 1.
For more information and an application visit delawarecounty.org, email info@delawarecounty.org or call 607-746-2281.
Hannaford to support Family Planning
Family Planning of South Central NY has been selected as a beneficiary of the Hannaford Community Bag Program for the month of September.
The program, which launched in October 2015, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work, according to a Hannaford media release.
Family Planning of South Central NY was selected as the September beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Hannaford at 705 state Route 28 in Oneonta. Family Planning will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 Hannaford Community Bag is purchased at that location during September, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag, the release said.
Family Planning of South Central NY provides affordable reproductive health care and education in Binghamton, Oneonta, Norwich, Sidney and Walton. All medical services are overseen by a board certified gynecologist, the release said. Medical services are provided on a sliding fee scale. Learn more about Family Planning of South Central NY by visiting fpscny.org.
For more information on the Hannaford Community Bag Program, visit hannaford.2givelocal.com.
Home show coming to Cobleskill
The Schoharie County Chamber of Commerce will hold its second annual Home and Country Living Show on Oct. 1 and 2 at Progressland at the Sunshine Fairgrounds in Cobleskill. The event will showcase area businesses and organizations, and feature crafts, food products and home and outdoor living items, according to a media release from the chamber. Free seminars will be presented on a variety of home and country living topics.
The chamber is seeking craft and food vendors for the festival. All home-made, handcrafted, artisan, New York and USA producers are welcome to apply. Food vendors are also welcome to apply. Vendors must have their sales tax certificate available and posted in a visible space in their booth at all times. Food vendors must have a valid certificate from the Department of Health. A vendor application can be found on the website listed below.
For more information, visit the Schoharie County website at https://schohariechamber.com/hcls22/ or call 518-295-8824.
Preferred Mutual names VP
Michael DeHetre has joined Preferred Mutual Insurance Company as senior vice president for underwriting and product. According to a media release from thje company, DeHetre “will be responsible for providing leadership and strategic vision to the underwriting function, product development initiatives, as well as agency partnership development.”
DeHetre was, most recently, chief underwriting officer for Berkley Life Sciences, in addition to holding several leadership roles in underwriting services with national carriers, the release said.
