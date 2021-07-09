Business Beat: Delaware chamber seeks business award nominations

The Delaware County Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations of Delaware County businesses in varying categories for its annual awards ceremony in October.
The categories are: Business of the Year, New Business of the Year, Tourism Property of the Year, and Business Advocate of the Year.
Business of the Year nominees must demonstrate "an outstanding commitment to the county’s business community," a media release said. New Business of the Year will be presented to a business that has been in operation for fewer than three years and has made "significant contributions" to the business community. The Tourism Property of the Year Award will be presented to a business that has encouraged tourism growth in the county and the Business Advocate of the Year will be awarded to a group, individual or business "that supports the spirit of entrepreneurism."
Nominations must be received by the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce at 5½ Main Street, Delhi, NY 13753 or info@delawarecounty.org by Aug. 15.
Awards will be presented at the chamber’s annual awards gala in October.
For more information, call 607-746-2281 or visit delawarecounty.org.
Bank announces promotion
Lewis J. Critelli, president and chief executive officer of Wayne Bank, announced the promotion of Kyle Liner at the Bank of Cooperstown Community Office.
Liner, previously a commercial loan officer, was promoted to vice president, according to a media release.
“Kyle’s experience and commitment to the local community continues to be an asset as we work to enhance customer relationships every day,” Critelli said.
Liner joined Bank of Cooperstown in 2018, the release said. He serves on the board of directors for the Otsego County Development Corporation. He lives in Cooperstown with wife, Paula.
Wayne Bank is a subsidiary of Norwood Financial Corp., located in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.
