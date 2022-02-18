The Delaware County Department of Economic Development is accepting applications for funding under the 2022 Tourism Business Development grant program.
This new category will provide funding assistance to eligible applicants for projects that seek to attract visitors to Delaware County and enhance the overall tourism industry. Applications must be hand-delivered to the department or postmarked by 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 30.
The Tourism Business Development Grant program is funded through revenue raised through the county's occupancy tax. Since 2017, funds raised through the occupancy tax have supported 197 projects that promote and increase tourism in Delaware County, according to a media release from the department.
The grant funding will focus on three categories of awards: code compliance assistance, business cooperative promotion/marketing and lodging business capital improvement.
Code compliance assistance includes projects that help support full-time lodging facilities to meet all necessary code requirements, such as building safety, fire codes, water supply, sewage collection and treatment, etc. Maximum funding is $1,000.
Business cooperative promotion/marketing inckudes projects that support tourism related businesses that partner on marketing initiatives and/or promotions targeted to non-county visitors. Tourism businesses include lodging, attractions, events, venues, restaurants and entertainment. Events must be open to the general public. Maximum funding is $2,500.
Lodging business capital improvement includes projects that improve or upgrade lodging facilities and enhance visitor experience. Priority will be given to projects that add new rooms. The primary function of the property must be as a lodging facility, not residence or other business. Must be an existing lodging facility, registered for the occupancy tax, current on fire inspections, properly insured, meet any other requirements of a lodging facility and be classified as a commercial property. Copies of those documents will be required. Maximum funding is $10,000.
All grants will be awarded on a competitive basis and will require a minimum one-to-one match.
For program guidelines and application, call 607-832-5123, email ecd@co.delaware.ny.us or stop by the office at 1 Courthouse Square in Delhi. The program guidelines and application are also available at www.dcecodev.com/tbd/.
NBT offers checking program
NBT Bank is now offering the NBT iSelect Account, certified by the national Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards (2021-2022).
“As a community bank focused on supporting the financial health of current and future customers, we’re proud to offer this new NBT iSelect Account for those in need of accessible and affordable ways to conduct banking,” President and CEO John H. Watt Jr. said in a media release. “Our NBT iSelect Account offers a trusted, transparent banking solution with numerous no fee banking benefits to help customers control their finances quickly and easily, without worrying over low monthly balances or unexpected service charges.”
In addition to no monthly charges for maintenance, inactivity or dormancy, no overdraft fees and no minimum balance requirement, the NBT iSelect Account "is an ideal choice for those who have no banking history or are struggling to maintain a checking account," the release said. NBT iSelect Account holders will also have access to an NBT Bank debit card and digital banking services.
To learn more about the NBT iSelect Account, visit www.nbtbank.com.
