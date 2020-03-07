The Delhi Telephone Company donated a collective $11,125 to fire departments in Sidney Center, Trout Creek, Masonville and Franklin and the Masonville Library in 2019, according to a media release.
DTC sponsored four meet-and-greet events at local fire departments or town halls where local residents were offered a free lunch while learning about available fiber optic services in their communities, according to the release. For each residence that signed up for service, DTC donated $25.
For more information about the local availability of fiber optics, call 607-746-1500 or visit delhitel.com.
Cooperstown chamber to
host retirement workshop
The Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce will host a workshop on the benefits of multiple-employer retirement plans Monday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Clark Sports Center meeting room, according to a media release.
A multiple-employer retirement plan allows unrelated employers to opt into a retirement plan sponsored by a third party that is responsible for administering the plan and serves as the plan sponsor and trustee, according to the release.
Robert Canterbury of BST, an Albany-based accounting, tax and advisory firm, will present on the design and setup of multiple-employer plans and provide assistance to interested businesses.
Registration is required and is $10 for chamber members and $20 for non-members.
For more information or to register, contact 607-547-9983 or office@cooperstownchamber.org.
Schoharie chamber
to offer workshop
The Schoharie County Chamber of Commerce and the Destination Marketing Corporation will host a free packaging workshop from 8:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 18, at SUNY Cobleskill to help foster collaboration among local tourism businesses throughout the county, according to a media release.
Hoteliers can use packaging to add value to guests’ overnight stays by bundling amenities, services, experiences and products from other local businesses, according to Erynne Ansel-McCabe, DMC travel trade manager.
“Today’s travelers are on-the-go, tech-savvy people who are used to having information available with the click of a button,” Ansel-McCabe said. “Packaging really simplifies the booking and itinerary-planning process for travelers by creating a one-stop-shop option.”
Following a presentation from DMC, participants will have the chance to meet every business represented in the style of speed-dating appointments, according to the release.
Local businesses that focus on tourism-related industries like lodging, attractions, experiences and dining are encouraged to attend the workshop.
Participation is free. The deadline to register is March 11.
To register, visit schohariechamber.wildapricot.org/event-3760325.
For more information, call the Schoharie County Chamber of Commerce at 518-295-8824 or the DMC tourism offices 800-418-4748.
Franklin equipment
dealer recognized
White’s Farm Supply Inc., a local dealer of Cub Cadet outdoor power equipment in Franklin and other towns across upstate New York, recently earned distinction as one of the top 65 Cub Cadet independent retailers in America for 2019, according to a media release.
White’s Farm Supply has sold and serviced Cub Cadet equipment, including lawn and garden tractors, zero turn riding mowers, commercial mowers, utility vehicles, snow blowers and more for 59 years and have been named a top-performing dealer as many times, according to the release.
“Like many things in life, our success is a team effort,” said Art White. “Thanks to the hard work of our whole team and our trusted Cub Cadet products, we’re thankful for a successful year, and we’re looking to make 2020 an even better one for us and our customers.”
NBT Bank receives awards
NBT Bank was recognized in six categories in the 2019 Greenwich Excellence Awards in Small Business Banking and Middle Market Banking, according to a media release.
Out of more than 600 banks evaluated in the U.S. middle market banking category and the small business banking category, NBT earned designations in cash management, likelihood to recommend and overall satisfaction, according to the release.
“With the many choices that small and middle-market customers have in today’s world, we’re honored to be recognized with these awards,” said Sarah Halliday, NBT president of commercial banking. “These designations align with our drive to deliver the same great service and attention to our business customers regardless of size.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.