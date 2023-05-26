Excellus honored for health efforts
The American Heart Association has awarded Excellus BlueCross BlueShield national silver level recognition for its commitments to employee health and wellbeing as measured in the association’s 2022 Workforce Well-being Scorecard.
According to a media release, the scorecard “evaluates factors such as mental health policies, organizational well-being strategies to address burnout, health equity measures, employee financial resources and more to provide a comprehensive assessment of an organization’s culture of health.”
A total of 381 organizations completed the scorecard in 2022, and all organizations were recognized with an achievement level of platinum (9%), gold (45%), silver (32%), bronze (9%) or completer (5%).
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, headquartered in Rochester, is part of a $6 billion family of companies that finances and delivers health care services across upstate New York and long-term care insurance nationwide, the release said. Collectively, the enterprise provides health insurance to nearly 1.5 million members and employs about 4,000 New Yorkers.
Excellus BCBS’s employee wellbeing program, “be WELL for LIFE,” focuses on five areas: emotional support, mindfulness, nourishment, movement and connection. the release said.
The American Heart Association developed the Workforce Well-being Scorecard in collaboration with scientists and industry experts “to reflect the latest evidence-based science on workforce health and well-being,” the release said. The free, web-based tool allows employers to regularly evaluate their health and well-being progress, identify areas of opportunity and see how their results stack up against their peers.
“We are honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our commitment to employee health and wellbeing and our continued efforts to promote equity,” said Excellus BCBS President and CEO Jim Reed. “Our organization is dedicated to creating a culture that is safe, supportive, and provides opportunities for everyone to reach their full potential — in and out of the workplace.”
For more information and a full list of recognized organizations, visit heart.org/workforce.
McDonald’s seeks employees
McDonald’s restaurants across New York state are looking to hire about 13,500 restaurant employees this summer.
According to a media release, the company offers full-time or part-time flexible schedules, career advancement opportunities and tuition assistance. Some participating McDonald’s locations offer additional benefits, including paid leave and medical, vision and dental insurance.
Through Archways to Opportunity, crew and managers at participating restaurants can earn a high school diploma, take English as a Second Language classes, get tuition assistance and receive free guidance from advisors. Since 2015, local owner/operators have given out more than $15.6 million in tuition assistance across New York, the release said. McDonald’s also has partnerships with Colorado Technical University and Western Governors University as well as local community colleges, that allow restaurant employees to earn an associate’s or bachelor’s degree at little to no cost.
“People are the heartbeat of our organizations, and we do all we can to ensure we cultivate a culture of care, compassion and growth across the 270+ restaurants in the region...,” said Paul Ross, a McDonald’s owner/operator for 50 years and president of the Empire Operator’s Association for New York State. “We are proud to offer a variety of benefits and career opportunities for our crew and managers to further their education and help guide them toward brighter futures.”
Job seekers can visit jobs.mchire.com to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text ‘apply’ to 38000 to start an application via text.
