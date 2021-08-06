Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded Cooperstown Food Pantry a Community Health Award of $2,000 to support its Farmers’ Market Voucher program, according to a media release. The program, which began in 2009, provides vouchers to families who participate in the Cooperstown Food Pantry to purchase fresh produce at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market. Families may pick up vouchers during their monthly visit to the food pantry from May through October.
“This program provides pantry families with access to the freshest local produce available in our area. Access to fresh fruits and vegetables leads to better overall nutrition,” said Mary Kate Kenney, director of the Cooperstown Food Pantry, in the release. “The program also supports our local farmers who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Currently in its 44th year, the Cooperstown Food Pantry provides a safety net for area families facing food insecurity.
Through a competitive application process, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s Community Health Awards "help fund programs that improve the health or health care of a specific population, programs that aim to improve the health status of the community, closes the gaps in health disparities, reduces the incidence of specific diseases, promotes health education and assists our communities in dealing with COVID," the release said.
“The company’s Community Health Awards demonstrate a corporate commitment to support local organizations that share our mission as a nonprofit health plan,” said Eve Van de Wal, Utica regional president of Excellus. “We recognize that the pandemic has created an even greater need for programs such as the Cooperstown Food Pantry that address social issues that impact the health and wellbeing of our communities.”
Arc New York honors Cooperstown Price Chopper
The Arc Otsego recently announced the Price Chopper supermarket in Cooperstown is one of four statewide recipients of The Arc New York’s 2021 Employer Recognition Award.
Price Chopper and The Arc Otsego have had a partnership since the store opened its doors in Cooperstown in 2010, according to a media release. Since then, "Price Chopper has consistently hired individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are supported by The Arc Otsego, as well as interns from OPWDD and ACCES-VR Community Work to gain work experience and complete community-based work assessments," the release said.
On Thursday, July 29, Todd Hansen, CEO; Erin Seeley, director of employment services; and Faith Tiemann, director of community relations at The Arc Otsego, presented Price Chopper with the award during a virtual ceremony hosted by The Arc NY. “Price Chopper recognizes that all people can be valuable employees of an organization and will continue to work to get more people with differing abilities employment,” said Jamie Sargalis, staffing and development professional for Zone 1 for Price Chopper, who accepted the award on behalf of the Cooperstown store.
“Price Chopper is a model inclusive employer, working with our supported employment program to offer work experiences and employment opportunities for individuals we provide services to. They foster an inclusive work environment that provides employees with opportunities to learn and grow. Their employees take pride in what they do while serving their community and earning a paycheck. Employment at Price Chopper gives individuals a sense of purpose and self-worth,” Seeley said.
Commerce Chenango announces tournament winners
Commerce Chenango has announced the winners of the 34th Annual Summer Golf Event, hosted at the Afton Golf Club in Afton on July 22.
The event featured 16 teams. Participating golfers also competed in a variety of individual contests including putting, longest drive, highest score, and more.
In the overall team competition, first place went to Jill Eddy, Jeff Armstrong, John Fern and Rob Hill with NBT Bank; second place was Dave and Dylan Mack and Mike and Brett Smith representing Golden Artist Colors; awarded for third place were Jamie Gaudreau-Moore, Jeff Newton, Mike Asma and Matt Lake, representing Preferred Mutual Insurance Company.
“I just would like to thank the businesses that supported our event this year,” Commerce Chenango President and CEO Kerri Green said. “We had a wonderful day and had the opportunity to play on a beautiful course. Thank you to our host, Guy Dawson, and the staff at the Afton Golf Course for their hospitality. Everyone had a really great time and enjoyed a wonderful day of golf, sun and comradery.”
Visit commercechenango.com for more information on Commerce Chenango services and programs.
NYCM recognized as "great place to work"
NYCM Insurance has been ranked among the top ten in this year’s list of 2021 Best Companies to Work for in New York, according to the New York State Society for Human Resource Management and Best Companies Group.
According to a media release from NYCM, it is the fourth consecutive year that the insurance company has been named to the list. The statewide survey and awards program "is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in New York, benefiting the state's economy, its workforce and businesses," the release said. The list is made up of 70 companies selected based on a two-part evaluation, where each nominated company's policies, practices, philosophy, systems, demographics and employee experience are reviewed.
“It is truly an honor to accept this award again,” President and CEO Dan Robinson said in the release. “From the beginning, our goal has been to make NYCM Insurance an amazing place to work for the dedicated and passionate employees who provide care to our customers.”
NYCM was celebrated alongside the other nominees during a virtual event Thursday, July 28.
