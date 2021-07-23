If you've every wanted to be seen on the small screen, you may have a chance locally.
Delaware County Chamber of Commerce announced on its Facebook page earlier this week that a comedy TV pilot, "Imposters," will be filmed in Delaware County next month, and is looking for extras.
Comedy Central and an indie production team with veterans that produced Oscar-nominated movie "Sound of Metal" (2020) and "The Diary of a Teenage Girl" (2015), will be filmed Aug. 1-3.
The cast features Alex MacNicoll from "13 Reasons Why," "Transparent" and "The Society," according to the post..
"Imposters" will " explore the lives of students of color as they navigate friendships, relationships, existential crises, all while staying ahead of the curve," according to the post. The pilot episode launches a fictitious college into a nationwide scandal when a fraternity accidentally kidnaps the wrong student and ends up with the president’s son instead.
Extras are need to play high school or college age students as well as parents and businesspeople. Those interested in becoming an extra are asked to email imposterspilot@gmail.com with the subject line: DELAWARE COUNTY TV PILOT: [EXTRA]. A headshot or selfie should be included in the email.
WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD ANNOUNCES SERVICES
The Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Chenango, Delaware and Otsego Counties announced it is offering services to help businesses search out and attract talent, fill open positions and upskill employees.
Free or low-cost services and funding are available to help offset the costs associated with hiring and training including a free booth in virtual job fairs, custom virtual job fairs, focused webinar presentation platforms for employers with more than 10 job openings, free job listings that reach across New York and target to local social media, on-the-job training grants for eligible employees, and assistance with apprenticeship programs.
For more information contact WDB Executive Director Alice Savino at 315-207-6951, ext. 122, asavino@working-solutions.org.
AGENT JOINS EXIT REALTY
EXIT Realty Homeward Bound announced that Darline Fernandez has joined its team of real estate sales professionals.
EXIT Realty Homeward Bound, at 395 Main St. in Oneonta, is a member of EXIT Realty Corp. USA's network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region.
For more information, visit www.exitrealty.com.
