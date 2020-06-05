Five Star Subaru and Subaru of America have supported the efforts of the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to build a new shelter.
Five Star Subaru owner Ben Guenther presented a check for $16,963.64 to SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes this week, according to a media release.
The funds were raised during Subaru of America’s Share The Love event from Nov. 14, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020. During the event, Subaru donated $250 to the SQSPCA for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased, the release said.
“The timing of this gift could not have been better,” Haynes said in the release. “The clock is ticking to raise $100,000 and this check puts us over $31,000 already.”
From now through Aug. 1, every new donation or pledge to the SHELTER US Campaign will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $100,000, for a total of $200,000 toward the campaign goal.
“Those who can give $5 are now actually helping to contribute $10. A donation of $5,000 becomes $10,000, and so on. This is truly an incredible opportunity,” Haynes said.
Construction is underway on the SQSPCA’s new campus, which will include a state-of-the-art shelter designed to increase the health and safety of animals, visitors, staff and volunteers, the release said. The new facility will conform to guidelines established by the Association of Shelter Veterinarians and will allow the shelter to follow industry best practices, Haynes said.
The SQSPCA is $1.2 million away from its SHELTER US Campaign target of $5 million.
Price Chopper to sell Girl Scout cookies
Price Chopper/Market 32 is partnering with the Girl Scouts to sell more than 300,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies in its stores.
According to a media release, Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways recently completed its cookie season and is now helping its sister council, Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York. Proceeds from the sale of the cookies, which will be displayed and featured in the chain’s weekly circular, will benefit Girl Scouts across Price Chopper/Market 32’s six-state area. The unsold boxes were to be sold during booth sales, which have been suspended because of safety concerns for the girls from the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown.
“First and foremost, we want to thank our friends at Price Chopper/Market 32 for stepping up to help thousands of Girl Scouts across the Northeast by marketing, advertising and selling our cookies in all of their stores. When we were asked by our sister council, Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York, to lend a hand we were more than happy to do so and are very excited for this partnership,” said Julie Dale, CEO of GSNYPENN. “When we went into quarantine, our council was one of many across the country that had not completed booth sales. Through partnerships with local small businesses we were able to make progress in our goal and with this opportunity we will be able to fund important educational and leadership programs for Girl Scouts in our council.”
Beginning June 7, all 131 Price Chopper Supermarkets and Market 32 stores will sell Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-Si-Dos, Trefoils and Lemon-Ups from special displays. The retail price is $5 per box.
“This is one of those very special community opportunities for which we knew we could provide a solution. It pairs us with a dynamic and historically significant non-profit organization that does great work empowering girls in our communities, while at the same time enabling us to give our customers access to these delicious cookies, which remain an iconic part of the American experience,” Scott Grimmett, president and CEO of Price Chopper/Market 32, said in the release.
