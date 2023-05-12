The Fly Creek Cider Mill is excited opened May 12 for its 167th season. According to a media release, this year's opening marks the 150th anniversary of the Michaels family running small businesses in Otsego County.
According to the release, the Michaels family business began when Nehemiah Michaels briefly opened a meat market in Middlefield in the general store building, now at The Farmers' Museum. In 1873, he moved to the basement of the building that is now home to Mel's Restaurant on Main Street in Cooperstown.
William H. Michaels, the second generation, purchased the old wooden sheriff's office near the courthouse and moved it to a vacant parcel of land where the Heroes of Baseball Wax Museum is now located. He named it the Washington Meat Market and rented space in the rear to the Fulton Fish Market, the release said. In 1886, he purchased the vacant adjacent lot and built a large, modern space he called Michaels Market. The business remained through 1976 with the next two generations of H. Nehemiah and his son H. Potter.
The Michaels family business legacy continued with H. Charles, the fifth generation, and his wife Barbara, who purchased the Fly Creek Cider Mill. Now the business is in the hands of H. William (Bill) Michaels, the sixth generation, the release said.
Today’s Mill offers a wide range of products, including apple cider, homemade fudge, specialty foods, wines, and food service.
Cheddar cheese is a staple of the business. “I remember entering Grandpa’s Main Street Market and helping myself to a slice of his delicious cheddar while my mom purchased some for her macaroni and cheese," Bill Michaels said. "I am proud to honor this family tradition here at the Mill. We sell over three tons a year and almost 5,000 servings of mac & cheese using my mom’s recipe.”
While "the heart of the Mill is the historic cider-making machinery," the release said, the family recently added a millpond pavilion and renovated the tasting room.
"We are proud to celebrate the Michaels family's 150 years of business in Otsego County and the Fly Creek Cider Mill's 167th season," Michaels said. "We are grateful for the support of our loyal customers and employees and look forward to our family serving our community for many years to come."
For more information, visit www.flycreekcidermill.com.
Company offers counseling services in Walton
Allied Wellness Collective, an integrated, collaborative, health and wellness organization providing mental health and related services to the Capital Region community, has announced the expansion of its services to the Delaware County area.
According to a media release, Allied Wellness Collective has been growing its services via telehealth across New York state over the last two years. While that has been successful, the release said, it was found that some areas of New York would benefit more from the option of attending counseling sessions in person. After researching the needs of local communities, Allied’s clinical leadership team found that the Catskills, particularly Delaware County, was in need of additional mental health services in the area.
Allied’s new office is at 137 Delaware Street in Walton. In-person services will be offered by Amy Meredith, a licensed mental health counselor and master credentialed alcoholism and substance abuse counselor. who specializes in working with clients experiencing symptoms of anxiety, depression, life transitions, relationship management, weight loss and women’s issues, the release said. Allied accepts all major insurance plans. Daytime and evening appointments are available. Group services will be offered in the areas of addiction, women’s empowerment and managing anxiety and stress in the workplace.
To schedule an appointment, a prospective client may call 607-204-9260 or email hello@weareallied.org. For more information, visit www.weareallied.org.
