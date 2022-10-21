Business Beat
Alan Cleinman, CEO and founder of Cleinman Performance Partners, announced the addition of Leslie Parmerter to the firm.
“Our team strives to not only fulfill but exceed the needs of our dedicated and hard-working optometrist owner partners. Leslie joins our ranks as community engagement manager where she will be responsible for the development and execution of communication strategies with our hundreds of practice owners and their teams located throughout North America”, Cleinman said in a media release.
During her 30-year tenure as a morning radio show host, Parmerter “created online social media communities designed to entertain and inform,” the release said.
“I’m delighted to be at the helm of Cleinman Performance Partners’ new community engagement initiatives,” Parmerter said. “I’m especially excited to lead the charge on the firm’s new Cleinman Performance Network on Facebook site.”
“I’ve known Leslie as a local community leader for many years, Cleinman said. “She really enjoys getting to know people and learning about what is important to them.”
Parmerter will meet many of the Cleinman Partners at an upcoming “Retrospective Perspective” network meeting, Nov. 10 and 11 in Nashville, the release said.
Virtual job fair is set
A free virtual job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. Businesses and job seekers from across an eleven-county region are invited to attend. Counties included are Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Fulton, Montgomery, Schoharie, Onondaga and Cortland.
The online event is sponsored by the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties’ Regional Apprenticeship Development and Readiness grant project to develop training programs that will help connect local job seekers with high-demand industries, with individuals with disabilities as the primary participants.
“The Regional Apprenticeship Development & Readiness (RADAR) program is creating a ‘Pipeline to Apprenticeship’ to solve the workforce needs many employers and job seekers are facing today,” said Project Director Sommer Edwards. “Apprenticeship initiatives are being used across the county to not only address the workforce shortage and employee retention but to provide a cost-effective streamline for job seekers to find a career that provides both a livable wage and benefits, without needing years of experience or higher education.
“RADAR is teaming up with employers, training providers, and supportive services agencies throughout an 11-county region to get everyone involved in the benefits Apprenticeship has to offer.”
The link to register is: https://pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/x3Jg2d. Businesses should select “Organization.” Job seekers should select “Attendee.”
To learn more about apprenticeship programs, visit https://tinyurl.com/4n 2h7uw2.
