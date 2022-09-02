Business Beat
In an effort to raise awareness during Hunger Action Month in September and stock local food pantries with fresh milk, American Dairy Association North East and Grand Union stores are teaming up to raise money through a program called Fill a Glass with Hope, according to a Grand Union media release.
A joint effort between American Dairy Association North East, dairy farmers, agriculture partners and business leaders, Fill a Glass with Hope helps provide fresh milk to families in need through a network of local food banks. Milk is one of the most requested items by families visiting food banks and is often one of the least donated, the release said.
During September, shoppers at Grand Union stores can donate to Fill a Glass with Hope at checkout. Grand Union stores will host in-store events with local dairy farmers and local dairy ambassadors providing giveaways. Area events include:
• Sunday, Sept. 11 – 5 Commons Drive, Cooperstown, noon to 2 p.m.
• Saturday, Sept. 24 – 54 East Main St., Norwich, noon to 2 p.m.
Digital Marketing forum set in Schoharie
The Schoharie Economic Enterprise Corp. will kick off its Enlighten: Digital Marketing Series with a digital showcase, featuring local businesses that are participating in its Direct to Business Digital Marketing Grant program. SEEC invites the public to a panel discussion (virtual and in-person) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, which will be followed by an in-person networking event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 287 Main in Schoharie. The panel includes:
- Lisa Tenneson, Owner of Four Star Realty Group
- Doug Guevara, Owner of Walt Whitman Books
- Andrew Rowles, Owner of Hop House Farm
The panelists will share their insights and experiences expanding their digital presence and efforts through the D2B Digital Marketing Grant Program, as well as the impacts of those expanded efforts, a media release said. The participants of the D2B Programs “utilized tools such as websites, e-commerce, social media, and more, to enhance their online reach and compete in a modern economy where a digital presence is essential,” according to the release.
“This session is meant to kick off a larger conversation with our local businesses about the importance of digital tools and strategies for the future of rural business,” SEEC Project Specialist Spencer Cocca said. “We have observed a shift in the way small businesses are reaching their customers, which has been hastened by the pandemic. Our intention for this series is to enlighten and empower our community with the knowledge and skills required to prosper in a 21st-century economy.”
The series is free and open to the public but attendees are asked to register by Sept. 20 at https://tinyurl.com/5cuttac9
CADE offers farm business webinars
The Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship invites farm and food businesses across the state to register for CADE’s free, digital workshops and webinars which run October 2022 through February 2023.
According to a media release, key themes emerging from CADE surveying and client consultations over the past year have centered around the need for labor support for farm and food businesses. Businesses “are facing the great resignation coupled with inflation, and the typical hardships of physically demanding, and seasonal work,” the release said. CADE’s labor series will provide insight direct from farmers on a panel, and expert guest presenters.
CADE will host several workshops that tackle key pillars of the organization (and food system), such as sustainability and resiliency.
The 2022-23 workshop selection includes “the tried and true topics,” the release said, and support that community members regularly request such as business planning and enterprise budgeting, and “new workshops that face the ever changing landscape of small businesses and farms,” with the launch of two multi-week courses, “Business Management” and “Go to Market Strategy.”
Those interested can find more information and sign up at cadefarms.org/workshops-webinars
Job fair scheduled in Cobleskill
The FMS Workforce Career Centers are sponsoring an outdoor Schoharie County Regional Job Fair in the Wal-Mart Store Parking Lot at 139 Merchant Place in Cobleskill from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. There is no charge for the event
According to a media release, there will be more than 25 employers attending looking to fill positions such as forklift mechanic, bus driver, teaching assistant, school monitor, cleaner, RN, LPN, CNA, patient registration, production worker and home health aide. Job seekers should bring their resumes and be prepared for a brief interview.
Job seekers can get resume assistance at their local FMS Workforce Career Centers in preparation for the job fair. Staff will assist in writing, and printing professional, quality resumes, the release said.
For more information about the FMS Workforce Career Center’s services or the job fair, call 518-842-3676.
