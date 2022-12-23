Alan Cleinman, CEO and founder of Cleinman Performance Partners, announced a collaborative relationship with Allied Financial Partners, a New York based full-service financial management firm. The alliance “will deliver a new resource for Cleinman’s partner optometry practices throughout North America,” according to a media release.
“I consider good financial management to be the heart of any good business, without which good decisions are challenging. We are delighted to provide our partner practices with the outstanding resources of Allied Financial Partners. Our respective firms are committed to delivering the very best financial management to our clients,” Cleinman said.
Allied Financial Partners has offices in Buffalo, Cooperstown, Oneonta, Perry, Rochester, and a home base in Victor.
Thomas Tette, Allied’s managing partner, said, “Cleinman’s partner practices can expect to learn more about Allied Financial Partners in the new year and will have an opportunity to talk in person with representatives of the firm at Cleinman Performance Partners’ upcoming network meeting in Dallas in May.”
Schoharie groups to host roundtable event
The Schoharie Economic Enterprise Corp., in partnership with the Mohawk Valley Economic Development District Inc. and the Schoharie County Office for Agricultural Development will hold a resource roundtable discussion about energy efficiencies and rebates, incentives and credits available for farmers, agri-businesses, small businesses, homeowners, landlords and renters. The hybrid event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the SEEC headquarters at 287 Main St. in Schoharie. Attendees are welcome to join in person or via Zoom.
The resource roundtable “is an educational series that brings together experts well-versed in the programs, grants and other resources available to Schoharie County,” a media release said. The event will feature Amanda Kaier, clean energy community coordinator from MVEDD, who will answer questions about how to save money through rebates, incentives and credits available to New York state residents and businesses. Schoharie County’s Nickolas Kossmann, development specialist for agricultural business, will assist with specific agriculture-related questions.
Topics will include energy-efficient technologies that fit the needs of the New York climate, energy audits, programs that suit residential, commercial, and agricultural needs, tax credits, funding opportunities and more. The presentation will offer a unique opportunity to hear about consolidated resources tailored to Schoharie County that can help people take advantage of energy-related incentives that result in direct savings.
The event is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged. Visit www.seecny.org for more information.
