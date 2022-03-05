C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. has officially brought Grand Union supermarkets back to New York and Vermont. GU Markets LLC, an affiliate of C&S, will operate the stores, according to a media release. Stores in Otsego and Chenango counties, formerly operated by Tops Friendly Markets, are included among the new stores.
“The Grand Union stores are back and better than ever. We have taken an iconic brand that everyone loved and leveraged our best-in-class retail strategies to take this legendary brand to the next level,” Bob Palmer, CEO of C&S said in the release. “Shoppers will get great prices and an extensive selection of fresh and grocery staples. These stores have been specially designed and stocked to ensure braggingly happy customers with a customized local assortment.”
In Otsego County, the Grand Union Supermarket at 5 Commons Drive in Hartwick Seminary will be open 24 hours a day, Sunday to Saturday.
In Chenango County, the Grand Union Supermarket at 54 East Main Street in Norwich will be open 6 a.m. to midnight Sunday to Saturday.
NYSEG offers
business grants
New York State Electric & Gas has announced funding available for business customers through the company’s COVID-19 Economic Relief Program. Eligible businesses with costs related to COVID-19 after March 15, 2020, can apply for up to $50,000 in grant assistance. The assistance is designed to retain businesses and jobs by promoting the economic recovery of New York businesses that incurred costs due to the pandemic.
Large business customers can apply for up to $50,000 of assistance and small business customers can apply for up to $15,000 of assistance. Applicants must meet specific billing criteria, which can be seen at lookupstateny.com/covidrelief/NYSEG.
Examples of costs incurred include, but are not limited to:
• Workforce training and development;
• Retention and recruitment costs;
• Electric and/or heating inspections by contractors;
• Enhanced energy efficiency assistance;
• Additional electric infrastructure projects.
All applicants must be NYSEG customers or leaseholders of a landlord who is a NYSEG electric service customer. Funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are exhausted. Customers need not be current on their electric bills in to receive an award; however, in such cases, the awarded funding will be applied first to any customer overdue balances. As part of the application process, the customer must certify that the request for funding is associated with COVID-19 and submit documentation of the expenditures, including vendor invoices and/or payment receipts.
Business owners with questions about the program or about their company’s eligibility can call 855-846-2982 or email NYSEGRGECovidRelief@icf.com for more information.
