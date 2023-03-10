Jacqlene Rose, Sidney office manager for Coldwell Banker Timberland Properties, was recently sworn in as the treasurer of the New York State Association of Realtors.
According to a media release, Rose took office during the annual NYSAR Mid-Winter Business Meetings held Feb. 5 through 9 at the Crowne Plaza Albany. NYSAR has more than 65,000 members across the state, the release said.
“So humbled and proud,” Rose said in the release.
According to the release, Rose has 35 years of experience in the real estate industry, including involvement in the state association, the local Otsego-Delaware Board of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.
She has served on committees at all three associations, currently serving as a state representative on the Multiple Listing Services Committee at the national level, the release said.
“Although she remains extremely busy with her commitments with these Local, State and National Associations, Jacqlene’s main focus has always been on her agents, assisting them to become successful in their individual careers and her own customers and clients throughout the years,” the release said. “She historically has been a Top Producer in her local ODBR and her local Coldwell Banker franchise, once again recognized into the 2022 Coldwell Banker International President’s Circle, given to the top 8% of all sales associates worldwide.”
“My main objective is to always be available to my agents, customers and clients,” Rose said. “Secondary to my family.”
Bassett CEO named in trade magazine article
Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president and CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network, has been named to a list of healthcare industry professionals within Becker’s Hospital Review’s article, “80 Rural Hospital CEOs to Know 2023.”
According to a Bassett media release, the article said: “Rural hospitals are critical to the success of the U.S. healthcare system to expand access to care in remote areas. CEOs at the helm of these important community institutions have many responsibilities to make sure their hospitals thrive.”
The Becker’s article continues: “The executives featured on this list have put their heart and soul into ensuring their communities have access to the best healthcare services possible. While rural hospitals across the country have faced closure in recent years, these leaders have developed a model for not only surviving but thriving.”
“The headwinds against us are serious,” Ibrahim said in the release. “But I also believe that some of the very elements that have conventionally been regarded as disadvantageous to rural systems — like wide geographic areas, scarcity of hospital beds and physicians, geographic maldistribution of doctors, insufficient reimbursement, etc. — may, in fact, turn out to be advantages in a digital health age.
“At the end of the day, the vision is for Bassett to be the model of care for rural health in the U.S.,” Ibrahim said. “We believe we can transform and redesign the care delivery model for rural communities in a way that will reduce persistent healthcare disparities and improve outcomes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.