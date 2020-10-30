McLaughlin’s, a family-owned retail and clothing store based in central New York, announced Tuesday, Oct. 27, the coming closure of its last remaining store in Norwich.
“It has truly been our pleasure to serve the people in Norwich and throughout Chenango County and beyond,” owners Scott, Mark and Anna McLaughlin said in a Facebook post. “We will cherish the many friendships that we have made in our 45 years of operations in downtown Norwich.”
A family-run enterprise now in its third generation of ownership, McLaughlin’s opened in 1955 as a five-and-dime store in Waterville, a central New York village 15 miles south of Utica. In 1975, the company expanded its operations to Norwich, moving into a storefront once occupied by Montgomery Ward. McLaughlin’s came to Oneonta in 2003 but closed in March of last year after declining sales.
The Norwich store will remain open through the holiday season and will begin liquidating its inventory in early 2021.
Starting in 2021, all Chobani hourly employees will be paid at least $15 an hour, according to an Oct. 26 announcement by the yogurt company.
“This moment of uncertainty is a call for us to join together to strengthen communities and support those working tirelessly to make the food on the tables of families across America,” said Hamdi Ulukaya, founder and CEO of Chobani. “Businesses should serve the people and communities in which they operate. Raising our base starting salary is the right thing to do and we hope other businesses, particularly food manufacturers, feel the same as we all work toward rebuilding our country.”
About 70% of Chobani’s workforce is paid hourly, according to the media release. As a result of the increase, the average hourly wage at its manufacturing plants in South Edmeston and Twin Falls, Idaho, will increase to approximately $19 an hour.
Beekman 1802, the Schoharie County-based makers of artisanal goat milk-based products, announced a new partnership with TerraCycle to make all of its product packaging recyclable throughout the United States.
Participants in the program are invited to send in all empty Beekman 1802 product packaging to TerraCycle, where the packaging is cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products, such as park benches and picnic tables, according to a media release.
“Now more than ever, consumers don’t want to sacrifice the planet for their personal well-being,” said Tom Szaky, TerraCycle CEO and founder. “Together, Beekman 1802 and TerraCycle will keep as many of these products out of landfills as possible, allowing consumers to keep both themselves and the planet clean.”
Sign up at terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/beekman-1802 and mail in packaging using a prepaid shipping label.
