Tia Robinson of Delhi is the recipient of the McDonald's Mid-Management Outstanding Operations Contributor Award.
According to a media release, the recognition is the highest award offered in the region, and Robinson is one of just 20 managers who received the award across the country this year.
As an area supervisor, Robinson manages McDonald’s restaurants in Oneida, Delhi, Walton, Hancock and Windsor, under local McDonald’s owner-operator Bryan Colley, the release said. She has worked with Colley for 35 years.
Book store to open in Delhi
The Lost Bookshop will hold its grand opening at 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 16. The independent bookstore, at 120 Main St., will carry fiction, nonfiction and children’s books, as well as toys, games, and gifts, according to a media release. The shop will host events, including book discussions, classes and storytimes for kids.
A reception featuring local food and drink will follow the 4:30 p.m. ribbon-cutting.
“We’re thrilled to finally open our doors on Main St. in Delhi,” Emily Helck, owner of the store, said. “We’ve gotten an incredible reception from the community, and look forward to many years of connecting people with life-changing books.”
More information is available at thelostbookshop.com.
Coldwell Banker to host recruitment event
Coldwell Banker Timberland Properties invites aspiring real estate professionals to an open house from 3 to 6 p.m. June 14 at its Stamford office. The event "is designed to provide valuable opportunities for individuals at all stages of their real estate journey," according to a media release.
Each participant will automatically be entered for a chance to win a 50-inch television.
For more information, contact Jill Lehmann, office manager, at 607-267-0313 or CatskillJill@gmail.com. Visit www.TimberlandProperties.com to learn more about Coldwell Banker Timberland Properties.
