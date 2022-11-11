H.W. Naylor Co. Inc. a manufacturer of animal health products in Morris, has announced distribution throughout North America with Chewy. Through th new avenue of delivery, "millions of Chewy customers will have access to the Dr. Naylor brand of topical animal health products," according to a Naylor media release.
“We are excited about joining up with Chewy to reach large and small animal pet parents across our country. Our time-tested animal health care products are a perfect match with Chewy’s award-winning customer service," said David Lucas, president of Naylor. "While farmers and other pet owners have relied on our products since 1926, we are honored to be a part of more than 3,000 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry offering more than 100,000 products through Chewy,”
Community Bank supports hospice
Community Bank’s Oneonta branch recently donated $5,000 to help support Helios Care, an organization that provides hospice and palliative care in the Catskills area. Helios Care’s mission is "to make life easier for patients and families facing serious illness or end of life by providing choices, dignity and compassionate care," according to a media release from the bank.
SEEC seeks award nominees
Schoharie Economic Enterprise Corp. has issued a call for nominations for its 2022 Enlighten and Aspire Awards through Dec. 2. SEEC benefactors, The awards will recognize "inspiring individuals and businesses" at the Toast to the Town celebration on Dec. 7 at 287 Main in Schoharie. This event has been organized "to celebrate and honor the work of individuals and organizations from every corner of the County who are essential to fostering economic growth in Schoharie County," according to a media release.
The Enlighten Award honors an individual or company that "has looked to fill the educational needs serving our community that will support resiliency for Schoharie County," the release said.
The Aspire Award was created "to recognize an individual or organization that has ascended or transcended in their industry," according to the release.
All nominees will be recognized at the celebration.
“These unique awards are an opportunity to recognize the points of light in businesses, entrepreneurs, leaders and organizations that make up our community,” said honorary host and SEEC Board of Directors Chairperson Tom Putnam.
To learn more and nominate a person or business, go to www.seecny.org/nomination before the Dec. 2 deadline.
Sharon Springs offers shopping event
The Sharon Springs Chamber of Commerce and the businesses of Sharon Springs will host the Sharon Springs Shoppers Rally & Raffle on Small Business Saturday. Nov. 26.
Those interested can follow a map to visit shops and restaurants along Main Street in Sharon Springs and collect stamps on a Shopper's Rally Card. After a final stop at The American Hotel, participants can enter to win a Sharon Springs "basket of holiday cheer." Hourly gift card drawings will be awarded.
For more information, a vendor application, and the rally map, visit https://tinyurl.com/3a64492h, follow the chamber on Facebook and Instagram @sharonspringschamber or email sharonspringschamber@gmail.com.
Price Chopper to host red kettles
Price Chopper and Market 32 stores will once again host the Salvation Army’s “Red Kettle” holiday campaign at all 130 stores in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The Salvation Army and Price Chopper/Market 32 have been partners in the communities they serve for more than 35 years, according to a media release from the company.
Last year’s “Red Kettle” campaign at Price Chopper and Market 32 stores raised more than $500,000 in donations, the release said. The campaign this year will run from Nov. 14 to Dec. 24.
Basset Healthcare enters partnership
Andreessen Horowitz Bio + Health fund has announced a partnership with Bassett Healthcare Network. The collaboration "aims to leverage digital healthcare technologies from a16z’s portfolio companies to address the inequities and systemic challenges of delivering high quality health care to rural patient populations through Bassett Healthcare Network," a media release said.
“Health systems serving rural communities face challenges distinct from those in more densely populated areas, including less access to innovative tools and services that could help us better serve our patients and support our practitioners and care teams,” said Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president and CEO of Bassett. “Partnering with a16z will significantly improve our access to the most innovative digital health technologies and, more broadly, allow us to together truly understand how rural health systems can implement effective, scalable tech-enabled solutions to improve patient health.”
Through the partnership, Bassett "will have access to the companies a16z Bio + Health has backed as well as the broader a16z ecosystem, which comprises innovative companies in relevant fields including enterprise tech, fintech and consumer services," the release said. The a16z and Bassett teams will also collaborate to "identify emerging areas of unmet need that could benefit from technology-enabled solutions."
“Bassett Healthcare Network is doing transformative work at the intersection of digital and rural health,” said Paul Uhrig, chief legal and digital health officer for Bassett Healthcare Network. “This partnership with a16z and their portfolio companies opens the door for Bassett to not just better serve our patients but also create a framework and infrastructure that help build healthy rural communities across the country.”
