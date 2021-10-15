Business Beat: NBT announces promotion

NBT Bank Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff Catherine Scarlett has announced that Cynthia Smaniotto has been promoted to chief human resources officer.
“Cindy has repeatedly demonstrated her effectiveness as a leader throughout her two-decade tenure with NBT,” Scarlett said in a media release. “Recently, as facilitator of our NBT Forward team, Cindy has provided executive leadership and guidance in helping the company and employees navigate the challenges of the pandemic.”
According to the release, Smaniotto joined NBT Bank in 2000 through the acquisition of LA Bank where she served as director of human resources. During her time with NBT, she has held numerous roles, including regional employment manager, director of employment services and, most recently, director of human resources. She is based at NBT’s Scranton Financial Center.
“One of the most fulfilling accomplishments of my career has been the time I have spent supporting the cultivation of a successful and cohesive team here at NBT Bank,” Smaniotto said.
Bassett is recognized by AMA
The American Medical Association recognized Bassett Healthcare Network recently as a recipient of the 2021 Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program. The AMA awards the distinction to health systems that actively demonstrate a commitment to the well-being of health care team members by combating work-related stress and burnout, a media release said. Dr. Caroline Gomez-Di Cesare, network director of well-being, accepted the recognition.
“The chronic crises throughout the COVID-19 pandemic have taken a toll everyone, with particularly high stressors on all of us in health care,” Gomez-Di Cesare said. “It is especially meaningful to receive this recognition of Bassett’s leadership at a time when working toward well-being in the healthcare workplace is even more important than ever before.”
“Our employees are the single most important asset we have at Bassett Healthcare Network,” Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president and CEO, said. “We strive to empower our people with a support system that allows them to thrive and give their best to our patients. An investment in our caregivers is an investment our patients and community.”
One such investment — a consideration in the AMA’s evaluation, according to the release — has been the Clinician Peer Support Program of Central New York. Launched in May, 2020 by Bassett with four other regional health institutions and now the American Nurses Association, the CPSP-CNY offers emotional and empathetic support to clinicians under stress. The program’s referral system allows clinicians to confidentially reach out individually or on behalf of colleagues who might themselves be reluctant to seek help, the release said.
“Burnout is stigmatized as a personal weakness, making it hard for clinicians to speak up for themselves,” Gomez-Di Cesare said. “Burnout is an occupational hazard in the high-stakes, high-standards medical profession, and burnout affects the quality of patient care. Most of the factors contributing to burnout are organizational and systemic. Our goal is to minimize the risk of burnout just as we minimize the dangers of other occupational hazards.”
The AMA has granted Bassett a bronze recognition status for two years, according to the release.
