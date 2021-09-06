NBT Bancorp Inc. President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. announced that NBT has appointed Ruth H. Mahoney executive vice president and president of wealth management.
Mahoney will join NBT’s executive management team. According to a media release, she has more than 30 years of experience in financial services, including wealth management, private banking, retail banking and regional leadership. Mahoney comes to NBT from KeyBank, where she served most recently as Capital Region market president.
“We are thrilled to welcome Ruth Mahoney to NBT as leader of our Wealth Management business,” Watt said in the release. “Her diverse and extensive experience in banking and her skill at building partnerships across business lines to provide clients with the most comprehensive suite of financial services position her well to lead our team of wealth management professionals.” NBT Wealth Management is a division of NBT Bank and a provider of investment services and consulting to individuals and businesses and organizations, the release said.
A graduate of Marist College with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Marketing, Mahoney serves as co-chair of the Regional Economic Development Council, as chair for the Capital Region Chamber of Commerce and as a board member for Albany Medical Center and the New York State Teachers’ Retirement System.
She was included on the Albany Business Review’s Power 50 List published in July 2021. She also received the Women Who Mean Business Award from the Albany Business Review, the Executive of the Year Award from the Capital Region Business Review, the Women of Distinction Award from the United Way of Westchester and Putnam, and the Most Powerful Women in Banking Team Award from American Banker.
Cooperstown business supports Make-a-Wish
Make-A-Wish Central New York is celebrating baseball in Cooperstown this month by partnering with Baseballism, the baseball apparel company with roots in youth sports.
Throughout September, according to a media release, Baseballism’s Main Street, Cooperstown location will offer a limited edition, commemorative pin for in-store donations of $5 or more. From Sept. 1 through 8, 10% of in-store sales will be donated to the local wish-granting organization.
Proceeds from the pin donations and in-store sales will go directly to Make-A-Wish Central New York "in support of life-changing wishes for local, critically ill children," the release said.
Baseballism was inspired by a youth baseball camp run by four friends who played college ball together, the release said. Five years after the camp dissolved, the friends created Baseballism as an off-the-field brand that focuses on “the class, tradition and history of baseball.”
Make-A-Wish Central New York was created in 1985 and is one of 59 independently run Make-A-Wish chapters in the United States. The nonprofit organization creates wishes for critically ill children throughout a 15-county territory that includes Chenango and Otsego counties.
For more information about Baseballism, visit www.baseballism.com. To learn more about Make-A-Wish Central New York, visit www.cny.wish.org
