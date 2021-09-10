Business Beat: NBT Bank names senior vice president

NBT Bank recently announced that Michael Fitzgerald has rejoined the bank as senior vice president and regional commercial banking manager.
According to a media release from the bank, has 25 years of experience and "works closely with regional leaders to support commercial customers throughout the North Country and Mohawk Valley." His background includes portfolio management, underwriting and credit management. He previously worked at NBT in commercial banking and credit administration.
According to the release, Fitzgerald earned a bachelor’s degree from Hartwick College. He serves as the board treasurer for the Fulton County Industrial Development Agency. He was also previously a member of the FMCC Foundation Board, Johnstown Little League Baseball Board of Directors, Johnstown Little League Football Board of Directors and the Fulton County YMCA.
Delaware Chamber offers seminar
Delaware County Chamber of Commerce member Integrated Financial Partners will give a presentation on an exclusive member benefit, Pooled Employer Plan retirement planning, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at the Delaware County e-Center at 5½ Main St. in Delhi.
According to a media release, highlights include:
• Tax benefits for businesses and employees;
• Outside administration support via a third-party administrator;
• Objective advice and support from a local financial adviser;
• Reduced overall implementation costs and annual administrative expense.
IFP can help employers determine if it's in their best interests to offer or sponsor an employee retirement plan, the release said.
To register for the informational session, visit delawarecounty.org or call 607-746-2281.
