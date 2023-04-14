NBT, Connecticut bank near merger
NBT Bancorp Inc. announced Friday that, on April 12, the shareholders of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. voted to approve the proposed merger of Salisbury with NBT. Salisbury reported more than 72% of the issued and outstanding shares of Salisbury were represented at a special shareholder meeting and more than 92% the votes cast were voted to approve the merger, according to an NBT media release.
“We are excited that Salisbury’s shareholders demonstrated strong support for the merger at yesterday’s shareholder meeting,” NBT President and Chief Executive Officer John H. Watt Jr said. “NBT looks forward to welcoming Salisbury’s customers and their employees to our team. Together, we are working to integrate two high-quality community banks with long histories of service to our customers and communities.”
NBT and Salisbury announced in December that they had entered into an agreement pursuant to which Salisbury will merge with and into NBT, in an all-stock transaction, that will provide market extension for the combined company, the release said. The merger is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023 subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals.
Salisbury is a community bank franchise headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut, and its primary subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company, is a Connecticut-chartered commercial bank with 14 banking offices in northwestern Connecticut, the Hudson Valley region of New York, and southwestern Massachusetts, the release said.
