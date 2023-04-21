NBT is named in list of top banks
NBT Bank has been named in the Forbes 2023 World’s Best Banks list, released on April 11, and is the top-ranked bank based in New York, according to an NBT media release.
Only 75 of the 415 financial institutions named to the list are U.S. banks, the release said. Tens of thousands of banks globally are eligible, with all financial institutions offering a checking and/or savings account considered in the study.
“As a community bank, we take our commitment to our customers very seriously and strive to deliver the best customer experience,” NBT Bank President and CEO John H. Watt Jr. said. “This recognition is a powerful affirmation that our great team’s efforts are appreciated by our customers.”
The rating is based on customer satisfaction. According to the release, Forbes surveyed more than 48,000 customers around the globe for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships. Banks were rated on overall recommendation and satisfaction, as well as five subdimensions — trust, terms and conditions, digital services, customer services and financial advice.
In an article accompanying the list, Forbes Senior Contributor Heather Newman said: “banks need more than great rates to attract corporate and individual customers. They must also offer quick, multi-channel service both online and in branches, and use that customer service to earn trust.”
Preferred Mutual adds VP
Pauline E. Ashworth has joined Preferred Mutual Insurance Company as executive vice president, chief human resources officer and diversity and inclusion officer, according to a media release from the company.
Ashworth will be responsible for “developing and executing Preferred Mutual’s human resources strategy including talent acquisition, development and retention, succession planning, performance management, and compensation.” the release said.
Ashworth has more than 20 years of human resources leadership expertise in insurance, banking and consumer products, the release said. Prior to joining Preferred Mutual, she held the position of Human Resources Director for Harpak-ULMA, an international packaging technology company.
“As Preferred Mutual continues to implement strategic initiatives to enhance our position within the marketplace, we will look to Pauline to focus on making diversity a company priority and taking meaningful steps to advance our diversity efforts,” said Benedikt Sander, president and CEO of Preferred Mutual.
“I’m looking forward to continuing the evolution of our talent strategy — including the attraction, development and retention of top talent — and building capabilities that support our organization’s strategic priorities,” Ashworth said.
Gilboa campground has new owners
Christine Taylor and Cathy Reinard have announced their purchase of Nickerson Park Campground in Gilboa.
According to a media release, Reinard is a licensed real estate associate broker with Danielle Windus Cook and realtor for the Own a KOA program. Her daughter, Taylor, is a partner at the Towne Law Firm They have previously owned multiple campgrounds, the release said.
The 362-site property on the Schoharie Creek will continue to be managed by Rosemary Celelli, the release said.
“Current campers will be happy to know that this park will continue to remain a family owned campground as it has been since the 1960’s,” the release said. “We plan to introduce current campers of Nickerson’s to our style of camping fun and welcome previous campers who had camped with us at our previous parks to come reexperience what made us great before in a new location.”
Planned upgrades include Conestoga modular bathhouses, a new Wi-Fi system throughout the park and Berg Pedal Karts, the release said.
The campground’s new website is at nickersoncatskillmountaincampground.com
