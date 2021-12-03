Business Beat: NBT names branch manager

NBT Bank has announced the promotion of Lisa Squires to branch manager for the Oneonta East office in Oneonta.
According to a media release from the bank, Squires joined NBT Bank in 2014 and previously held numerous roles, including relationship banker and, most recently, assistant branch manager at the bank’s Oneonta Southside location. She is also a certified notary.
“Lisa has tremendous experience working directly with and understanding our customers, as well as leading our local team in Oneonta,” Retail Market Manager Sarah Waid said in the release.
Community Bank supports charities
Community Bank branches are celebrating the holidays by lending a hand to neighbors in need, a media release said. From food drives to gift giving, each of five branches chose its activity based on the current needs of its community.
“Giving back to our communities is our favorite tradition,” Community Bank Regional Manager Paul Lepore said in the release. “Our branches want to make the world a brighter place this holiday season, and we encourage everyone to get involved by supporting those who need it most.”
Locally, the Oneonta Southside branch is supporting The Lords Table and Catholic Charities, the release said.
Veterinary group supports shelters
Leatherstocking Veterinary Group is teaming again this year with local animal shelters to help stock their shelves.
According to a media release, the event was put on hold last year because of COVID-19 but is usually held annually as the group reaches out to the community to gather donations to benefit Chenango and Susquehanna SPCAs, Steven Swan Humane Society of Utica and Athela’s Therapeutic Riding. Stuff the Shelters (or Stock the Stable) collects donations from the community of much-needed items that the animal shelters would generally have to purchase on their own. including food, bedding, treats and cleaning supplies.
Leatherstocking Veterinary Group is composed of three small animal clinics — Marcy Veterinary, New Berlin Veterinary and Heritage Veterinary — and one large animal clinic, Leatherstocking Veterinary Service.
Donations may be dropped off at any of the clinics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.