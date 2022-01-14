Townline Equipment, a Kubota dealership group with locations in New Hampshire and Vermont, has purchased the three Sharon Springs Garage Kubota dealership locations in Sharon Springs, Oneonta and Troy.
In a media release, Townline Equipment President Matt Marrazzo said while the business is growing, it will "remain committed to its customer-focused, community driven approach."
“Sharon Springs Garage has operated under the Handy family name for 116 years, with expansions into Oneonta, New York in 1997 and Troy, New York in 2002,” Marrazzo said. “Their reputation for excellent product, parts and service support and their commitment to their employees fits well with our culture of taking care of our customers, employees and the communities we serve. We are excited to bring on their talented team members into the Townline family and expand the capabilities at all three New York locations while we offer the best equipment ownership experience to each and every customer who chooses to do business with us.”
Townline will offer the full line of Kubota products at all three locations including tractors, compact construction equipment, utility vehicles, turf and hay products, the release said. It will also offer products from Land Pride, Stihl, Bush Hog, FAE and more.
“We’re now 65 employees strong and we look forward to bringing more jobs to Troy, Sharon Springs and Oneonta in the immediate future as we grow our service teams and expand our product and service solutions,” Marrazzo said. “We also look forward to bringing our well-known mobile onsite service support and expertise in Kubota’s excellent line of compact construction products to the market. We appreciate the trust David Handy has placed in us and we look forward to becoming a cornerstone in these communities for years to come.”
NBT offers new digital service
NBT Bank now offers the NBT iSelect Account, certified by the national Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards.
“As a community bank focused on supporting the financial health of current and future customers, we’re proud to offer this new NBT iSelect Account for those in need of accessible and affordable ways to conduct banking,” bank President and CEO John H. Watt Jr said in a media release. “Our NBT iSelect Account offers a trusted, transparent banking solution with numerous no fee banking benefits to help customers control their finances quickly and easily, without worrying over low monthly balances or unexpected service charges.”
“The Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund is delighted to award its national Bank On account certification to NBT Bank‘s NBT iSelect Account,” said Jonathan Mintz, president and CEO of the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund. “The NBT iSelect Account offers residents throughout the Northeast who are looking to improve their finances a safe, affordable, and truly useful mainstream banking product — this is especially important during COVID-19, as consumers need to access and manage their money both affordably and safely. NBT Bank‘s offering of this terrific account brings them into the forefront of national banking access efforts, and we thank them.”
In addition to no monthly charges for maintenance, inactivity or dormancy, no overdraft fees and no minimum balance requirement, the NBT iSelect Account "is an ideal choice for those who have no banking history or are struggling to maintain a checking account," the release said. NBT iSelect Account holders will also have access to an NBT Bank debit card and digital banking services.
To learn more about our NBT iSelect Account, visit www.nbtbank.com.
