Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation on Aug. 19 requiring banks to take several actions that prevent overdraft fees.
The legislation requires banking institutions that maintain checking accounts to pay checks in the order they are received. If a bank receives a check for a greater amount of money than the balance in the account, it may decline to pay the check. However, the banking institution must honor any smaller checks that can be paid with the existing account balance.
"The COVID pandemic had a devastating effect on our economy and as a result, many New Yorkers still struggle to pay their bills, and the arbitrary overdraft fees that banks have continued to issue only add insult to injury," Cuomo said in a media release. "This legislation will require banks to take several actions that reduce the opportunities for charging overdraft fees and keep more money in New Yorkers' pockets. We continue to face the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and this commonsense bill will help many of the state's residents who need it most."
Under current law, the release said, if a banking institution receives a check for a larger amount of money than the funds in the account, it will not only dishonor that check, but all subsequent checks, even if there are sufficient funds in the account to pay them. The new legislation requires banks to honor subsequent checks if they can be paid using funds in the account.
Sales tax revenues rebound
Local government sales tax collections in July increased by 21.2% over the same month in 2020, marking the fourth consecutive month that collections exceeded 2020 results, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli announced this week. Collections totaled close to $1.6 billion, up $276 million from July of last year.
“Last month’s impressive sales tax performance reflects this year’s strengthening economy and positive jobs numbers,” DiNapoli said in a media release. “Overall collections around this time last year were severely weakened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. New York’s local governments are seeing much stronger collections in 2021. However, with recent increases in infection rates occurring across the state, local officials must continue to monitor changing economic conditions and maintain vigilance when it comes to their finances.”
July’s growth in local sales taxes reflects the fact that collections during the same month of 2020 were weak, with sales activity still recovering from the first wave of the pandemic, the release said. However, collections were also strong even by comparison with pre-pandemic 2019, growing 11.2%, or $159 million, over July of that year.
New York City’s collections totaled $649 million, an increase of 14.2% or $81 million compared to July 2020. Every county outside of New York City also saw year-over-year collections for July grow by double digits.
During the last month of each calendar quarter, the state Department of Taxation and Finance reconciles quarterly distributions against what had been reported by sales tax vendors for the reporting quarter and adjusts payments to local jurisdictions in those months upward or downward accordingly.
During the other months, including July, the payments are based on estimates. The next reconciliation will be reported in mid-October and will provide more information on the regional picture of sales tax collections for the third quarter (July-September) of 2021, the release said.
