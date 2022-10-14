Business Beat
NYCM Insurance has announced it was ranked No. 1 in customer satisfaction among auto insurers in New York and best in price in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.
J.D. Power members traveled to the NYCM Headquarters in Edmeston to present the award on Thursday, Oct.13, according to a media release from NYCM. Speakers included NYCM Insurance President and Chief Executive Officer Cheryl Robinson, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Risk Officer and Treasurer Michael Perrino, and J.D. Power Director of Insurance Intelligence Robert Lajdziak.
Robinson said, “Operating solely in New York, we feel especially honored to be receiving this award because it demonstrates what we see every day: Our employees, agents, and business partners truly express and demonstrate genuine care for people’s well-being so that others have hope for a better tomorrow and the courage to persevere. We could not have achieved this without the dedication and passion displayed by Team NYCM daily.”
According to the release, the J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study provides “national and regional analyses of customers’ perceptions of their auto insurer’s ability to meet their expectations by examining customer satisfaction in five factors: interaction, policy offerings, price, billing process and policy information, and claims.”
“The J.D. Power award represents a brand’s excellence in delivering a superior customer experience to its customers,” Lajdziak said. “More importantly it also represents the culture of an organization putting the customer at the center of what they do every day. J.D. Power award winners continue to raise the bar at what a truly superior customer experience looks like.”
Perrino said, “This is a tremendous accomplishment for all of Team NYCM. It shows that not only do we continue to display our steadfast commitment to exceptional customer satisfaction day-in and day-out, but we are also ranked best in price at a time when people are looking to save any place they can. To our customers, thank you for choosing us to protect what matters most to you.”
