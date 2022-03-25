On March 21, NYCM Insurance employees donated funds and socks to the Pathfinder Village in Edmeston to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day.
NYCM employees had the opportunity to purchase brightly colored socks with all proceeds benefitting Pathfinder Village. Employees donated $564.06 and 340 pairs of the socks to Pathfinder Village, according to a media release.
Pathfinder Village is an organization that helps people with Down syndrome and other developmental disabilities “to discover their own value and talents, develop relationships with others, and set goals for their future,” the release said.
“We are gratified to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day at NYCM while supporting our friends and neighbors at Pathfinder Village,” Jeremy Robinson, senior vice president of customer relations management at NYCM, said in the release. “Our relationship with Pathfinder Village now dates back 100 years and we couldn’t be prouder to support them and their efforts to embrace inclusion while celebrating the accomplishments of people with disabilities everywhere.”
“We’re so pleased to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day with our colleagues at NYCM, who have been such a tremendous part of our crazy socks tradition at Pathfinder Village,” said Paul C. Landers, president and CEO of Pathfinder Village. “Wearing vivid socks on 3-21 has gone global as brightly colored socks represent the individuality of each person with trisomy 21. But the day is about more — it’s about embracing a culture of inclusion every day and involving people with disabilities year-round in our local communities. We’re grateful for NYCM’s ongoing partnership and commitment in support of World Down Syndrome Day.”
Commerce Chenango offers grants
Commerce Chenango Tourism has announced the creation of a new grant opportunity, available to Chenango County tourism related businesses and event and festival organizers. This grant program uses funding from the Chenango County Local Occupancy Tax.
Commerce Chenango is appointed each year as the Tourism Promotion Agent for Chenango County, and is the designated recipient of the balance of the occupancy tax collected for the prior fiscal year.
According to a media release, the purpose of the grant program is “to create a dedicated funding stream, available to our tourism properties, businesses, and organizations, to promote and develop the tourism industry within Chenango County, thereby stimulating economic growth.”
“We are currently accepting applications for the Tourism Promotion Grant Program. The grant is an effort to help some of the smaller tourism properties get help with marketing,” said Audrey Robinson, director of tourism for Chenango County. “The application and guidelines are easy to follow and may provide a few dollars to help market tourism businesses and services.”
Eligible applicants need to be a Chenango County tourism-based business. Possible expenses include but are not limited to; advertising through media channels such as magazines, newspapers, special event brochures, website banners, radio and television. All eligible expenses must meet the criteria and be approved by the Tourism Grant Committee and the tourism director.
Projects that support public events, programs, or a series of events that seek to build upon historical, musical, culinary, agricultural, recreational and/or cultural traditions of the area and hold the reasonable potential to attract non-county visitors will be given priority. However, all tourism property proposals will be given consideration.
To see the grant guidelines or to apply, call 607-334-1429 or email a request to tourism@chenangony.org. Grants up to $1,000 may be awarded (subject to change). The application deadline is April 4. Grant awards will be made on the recommendation of the Tourism Grant Committee.
Local phone company recognized
The Delhi Telephone Company has announced it was recently named a Smart Rural Community provider by NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association. According to a DTC media release, SRC is “a national network of communities powered by innovative rural broadband providers that are building a brighter future for small-town America.” The program promotes rural broadband and its role in supporting “innovative economic development, effective education, efficient energy distribution and use, state-of-the-art health care and other important issues for rural America,” the release said.
To receive recognition as a SRC provider, Delhi Telephone Company was required to affirm that it offers 25/3 Mbps broadband to at least 50% of its service area; that it has broadband subscription rates of at least 50%; and that it is committed to program principles of collaboration and innovation. As a result of Delhi Telephone Company’s national recognition, Delhi will now be celebrated as a Smart Rural Community in program materials and online at www.smartruralcommunity.com, joining a national network of similarly innovative communities.
NTCA Chief Executive Officer Shirley Bloomfield said, “We are so excited to welcome another Smart Rural Community provider into this growing network of innovative broadband providers delivering the internet’s fastest speeds in some of the most remote and rural communities of our country. I applaud Delhi Telephone Company and Delaware County for their commitment to enabling cutting-edge technologies that drive innovation and promote economic development in their region and nationwide.”
