New York State Electric & Gas has announced a suite of improvements to its energy installations services.
“In partnership with our customers, we’ve been focusing on improving the process for new electric and gas service installations, or when they are upgrading service, relocating service, or replacing equipment,” said Trish Nilsen, president and CEO of NYSEG. “This suite of upgrades, like the ability to quickly check a job status online, will especially help builders and contractors in our service areas.”
The first improvement is designed to reduce any backlog of calls for energy services installation. The company is now answering these more quickly, most within 30 seconds, according to a media release.
The company's online application for new installations has been redesigned. The new format reduces the time to process applications, and customers and contractors can now upload and link documents so that they can reuse the details of their project. The enhanced tool "lays the groundwork for a fully automated application process as well as a builder’s portal and online payment capability that will debut later this year," the release said.
The new online job status tool provides an automated job status update, and can be easily accessed on any mobile, desktop, or tablet device, the release said. The site "instantly provides information that contractors previously needed to speak with a customer representative to obtain, like the status of tree trimming, inspections, scheduling, and installation status," according to the release. The tool also lists assignments of tasks so contractors can view any outstanding actions they might need to address, without having to call in or wonder about next steps. The tool can be found at https://portal.nyseg.com/builder/jobstatus
More improvements, including a builder’s portal, will be announced in the coming months, according to the release.
Preferred Mutual recognizes long-time employees
Preferred Mutual Insurance Company, headquartered in New Berlin, recently recognized employees with length of service awards. “We are proud of our long-tenured employees and their commitment to the growth and success of Preferred Mutual,” said Pauline Ashworth, executive vice president, and chief human resources officer. “We thank them for their insight and leadership throughout the years. They have helped us to build a strong organization and culture.”
Employees who have been with Preferred Mutual for five, ten, twenty, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-five, and forty years were acknowledged at the company picnic. They include:
Five years of service: Justin Baldauf, Christy Conrad, Matthew Considine, Thomas Craig, Sara Cummings, Surbhi Ducsik, Katherine Hooks, Samuel Huckeba, Melissa Kurgan, Ashley Leone, Duane Meszler, Raymond Muller, Angelica Pica and Colleen Wendt.
Ten years of service: Anita Artis, Amanda Becker, Daniel Colone, Courtney Dymes, Henry Jones and Veronica Telaro.
Twenty years of service: Sarah Francis, Sandra Meyers, Michael Ryan and Kelley Tripple.
Twenty-five years of service: Dalynn Ward.
Thirty years of service: Melanie Benjamin and Donald White
Thirty-five years of service: Tess Edgett, Tammy Hatton and William Holliday.
Forty years of service: Betty Alford.
