business beat
In response to current market conditions that have raised energy supply prices, NYSEG will suspend late payment charges through April 15 for all customers, according to a media release from the utility’s parent company, Avangrid.
“Our electricity and natural gas delivery rates are expected to remain steady through the winter, but supply prices are expected to climb” said Patricia Nilsen, president and CEO of NYSEG. “To alleviate the financial hardship this will cause during the winter heating season, we have elected to waive late payment charges on customer bills for this period.”
“Suspending charges for late payments is a measure we take to ease financial burdens on our customers during extraordinary circumstances,” said Pedro Azagra, CEO of Avangrid. “We recognize that New Yorkers depend on the essential utilities we provide, and we want to partner with them to ensure uninterrupted service.”
NYSEG makes deferred payment agreements available for eligible customers, the release said.
The company also encouraged customers who have trouble paying energy bills to apply for aid under the federal Home Energy Assistance Program.
According to the release, the Public Service Commission estimates on average a residential electric customer using 600 kWh per month in New York is expected to pay about $75 per month for supply this winter, an increase of 42% from the same period a year ago. Residential gas customers using 732 therms of natural gas can expect to pay an estimated $240 per month during the winter heating season. That is an increase of about 30% over the same period last year. Actual amounts will vary widely by region due to the weather. A colder-than-normal winter will cause usage and bills to increase, the release said.
Stewart’s opens charity campaign
The 36th annual Stewart’s Holiday Match Campaign began on Thanksgiving Day and will run through Christmas day at all shop locations. The program supports nonprofit organizations impacting children. To date, the program has raised nearly $34 million for children’s charities, according to a media release from the company.
Last year, customers donated over $1 million to the program, doubling to more than $2 million with the Stewart’s match. The funds supported 1,716 local children’s organizations across the 32 counties where Stewart’s Shops are located.
Local organizations impacting children are encouraged to apply for funding online. The deadline for submission is Jan. 31. All groups applying must be locally based, benefit children younger than 18, and be a qualified, charitable 501c3 organization.
Stewart’s Holiday Match is a 501c3 foundation; all donations are tax-deductible. Stewart’s accepts funds from groups or businesses, but only matches individual donations.
