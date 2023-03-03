Bobcat Company has announced that Trux Outfitter of Oneonta has been selected as an authorized dealer.
Trux Outfitter has expanded its business to offer Bobcat turf and grounds maintenance equipment at its Oneonta location, according to a media release from Bobcat.
“We are excited to offer the Bobcat line in Oneonta and also provide a convenient dealer location in Otsego County and the Appalachian Region for our customers,” said Scott Trelease, president of Trux Outfitter. “There’s a reason why everyone knows the Bobcat name, so we believe expanding our fleet of equipment and services to the area will be a great move.”
Trux Outfitter has five locations in upstate New York. Only the Oneonta location carries the full line of Bobcat turf and grounds maintenance equipment, which includes zero turn mowers, compact tractors, utility vehicles, mini-track and small articulated loaders, and supporting attachments and implements, according to the release.
Originally founded as a towing company before expanding to truck and SUV products, maintenance and various brands of power equipment, Trux Outfitter services all the products it sells in-house.
Trux Outfitter’s new Bobcat dealership is at 5184 State Highway 23 in Oneonta. The business can be contacted by phone at 607-441-7303, or online at www.truxoutfitter.com.
“We are pleased to welcome Trux Outfitter to our dealer network,” said Steve Ross, director of channel development at Bobcat Company. “Given their long history of success, they are a terrific addition to Bobcat, and we look forward to building our partnership with them.”
Schoharie chamber to host event
The Schoharie County Chamber of Commerce will host a “New Year, New Board Breakfast” from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15 at The Gathering Place 50 Plus Community Center at 127 Kenyon Road in Cobleskill.
Business owners are invited to have breakfast, meet the new board members and see what’s new with the chamber. For more information, contact the chamber at 518-295-8824 or at admin@schohariechamber.com.
Cooperstown business recognized by magazine
Paperkite, a digital marketing and creative studio based in Cooperstown, has announced its inclusion on Inc. Magazine’s third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list. Ranked as #160, Paperkite joins a regional list “representing the most successful companies within the Northeast economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses,” according to a media release from the company.
“I’m honored to be a part of this impressive list of businesses. This accomplishment is truly a testament to the talent and hard work of our entire Paperkite team. We have grown so much during our 14 years as a business, and it’s gratifying to be recognized for our efforts,” Paperkite CEO Susan Green said.
“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. “They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come.”
Established in 2009, Paperkite has grown from a two person shop to a full-service agency that “handles all aspects of the consumer experience, from brand development to multi-channel marketing campaigns,” the release said.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database, can be found at inc.com/northeast.
For more information on Paperkite, contact Managing Director Ryan West by email at ryan@hellopaperkite.com or by phone at 607-282-4223 x105.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.