Vêsucrê, an Oneonta-based purveyor of plant-based desserts, recently announced it was awarded a $35,000 microenterprise grant by the city of Oneonta and received the "Best Confectionary Product" recognition at the Empire State Entrepreneur Expo.
The Microenterprise grant will fuel the company's expansion, a media release said.
In the release, Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek said, "The City of Oneonta is proud to play a supporting role to a star player ... and Vêsucrê is that. We take pride in supporting Vêsucrê and their commitment to delivering exceptional plant-based desserts."
The Empire State Entrepreneur Expo, where the company won the "Best Confectionary Product" award, was held May 12 and featured 25 regional vendors showcasing more than 85 products, the release said.
Sarah Hartmann, CEO and founder of the business, said, "Receiving the microenterprise grant and being honored with the 'Best Confectionary Product' award is a testament to the passion and dedication of our team. We are thrilled to be recognized for our commitment to crafting wholesome plant-based desserts and making a positive impact in our community.”
For more information about Vêsucrê and its events, visit www.vesucre.com.
CADE to hold Summer Supper event
CADE, the Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship, invites clients and those involved in New York agribusiness to an evening of food, conversation and connection-making at East Branch Farms in Roxbury. "We know that some of the best ideas, vital inspirations and greatest strides come from conversation with our peers. We'd also love to hear your feedback on CADE programming and how we can meet your current needs," a media release said.
The event is casual (meaning not formal, yet also not a pasture walk) and the Korean dinner will be prepared by Madalyn Warren and family of Kimchee Harvest Kitchen/East Branch Farms. the release said.
The Summer Supper is a free event. Reservations are limited to two per business.
Those with business cards, rack-cards or any printed info they would like to share should bring them. A table will be set up for info sharing. Product samples are also welcome.
For more information, email karen@cadefarms.org.
