The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce is offering “Get on Board!” a webinar to help introduce nonprofit organizations serving the region.
The event will be held at noon Wednesday, Feb. 9, via Zoom. It is free and open to the public.
According to a media release, it is a "free, fast paced elevator speech look at the various non-profits in the region." Each group will be given two minutes to give an overview of their mission, where they are located, what they generally do and what they need.
Pre-registration is required. Go to otsegocc.com, Upcoming Event “Get on Board” and sign up to receive the Zoom link.
Representatives of nonprofit organizations who would like to join the event should register on the website and send an email to kathryn@otseogcc.com to indicate they want to speak. Every non-profit organization is welcome, according to the release.
Fenimore Asset Management announces hire
Fenimore Asset Management, a Cobleskill-based investment advisory firm and manager of the FAM Funds family of mutual funds, has hired Michael Weaver as a business development specialist on its sales team.
According to a media release, Weaver is responsible for the firm’s customer relationship management system and "optimizing data and reporting procedures while providing other sales team support." He earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Siena College in 2021, with minors in both business and data science, the release said.
“Michael’s combined knowledge of economics and business with technology make him a valued and versatile addition to our team,” Fenimore Senior Vice President Anne Putnam said. “At Fenimore, we work to build strong relationships with our investors and intermediaries so that we understand their goals and provide appropriate solutions. Michael will play an integral role in that relationship building going forward.”
NBT issues fourth quarter, annual reports
NBT Bancorp Inc. reported net income and diluted earnings per share for the quarter and year ended Dec. 31.
According to a media release, net income for the year was $154.9 million, up 48.4% from $104.4 million for the prior year, primarily due to changes in the estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on expected credit losses. Diluted earnings per share for the year were $3.54, as compared with $2.37 for the prior year, an increase of 49.4%.
Pre-provision net revenue for the year was $195.3 million compared to $193.4 million in the prior year. The increase in PPNR from the prior year reflected higher net interest income and higher noninterest income partly offset by higher noninterest expense, the release said. Income from Paycheck Protection Program loans increased $7.1 million from the prior year.
Net income for the three months ended Dec. 31 was $37.3 million, or 86 cents per diluted common share. Net income increased $3.1 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher net interest income and higher noninterest income, partly offset by higher provision for loan losses, the release said. The fourth quarter 2021 provision for loan losses was $3.1 million compared to the fourth quarter 2020 provision release of $600,000. Quarterly net income was consistent with the previous quarter and reflected improved revenue generation offset by a higher provision for loan losses and higher noninterest expense, according to the release.
PPNR for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $51.5 million compared to $47.4 million in the previous quarter and $48.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Income from PPP loans increased $4.7 million and $1.9 million from the previous quarter and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively, the release said.
Charlotteville store is U-Haul dealer
U-Haul Company of New York and Vermont Inc. has announced that Charlotteville General Store signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer.
The store at 668 Charlotte Valley Road will offer services including U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes, according to a media release.
Normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. U-Haul products can be reserved at the Charlotteville location by calling 607-878-2121 or visiting tinyurl.com/mbv5trna
Charlotteville General Store partners Mark and Soledad Hearon "are proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Schoharie County," the release said.
