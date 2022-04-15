The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2022 in-person Spring Job Fair. The free event is open to the public and will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, in the gymnasium at ONC Boces at 1914 County Route 35 in Milford.
There will be representatives of more than 30 businesses in attendance, according to a media release.
Job fair guests are asked to bring a form of photo identification, as there will be security at the door to check guests in. CDO Workforce is offering free rides to the Job Fair for those who need them from its center at 12 Dietz Street in Oneonta. To make reservations for a ride, stop by the CDO Workforce Center between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Norwich DRI committee to meet
A fourth meeting of the Norwich Downtown Revitalization Initiative Local Planning Committee will be held virtually at 3 p.m. Monday, April 25. The purpose of the meeting is to continue the LPC’s discussion and review of potential projects for inclusion in Norwich’s Strategic Investment Plan, according to a media release.
The meeting is open to all members of the public, with time reserved at the end of the meeting for public comment. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, contact Samantha Aldrich at saldrich@bergmannpc.com.
The Zoom videoconference link is https://bit.ly/NorwichDRILPC. The Zoom meeting ID is 862 5884 8669. The passcode is 211860 and the call-in number is 1-646-876-9923.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.