Microenterprise grants offered
Otsego County is accepting applications from qualified microenterprises to assist their businesses with funding. Qualifications include income, five or fewer employees, job creation and a 10% match to the funding request.
Applications are due on or before July 31, 2023.
Information and eligibility requirements can be found in the program guidelines at https://otsegonow.com/.
For more information, contact Tammy Graves at tgraves@otsegonow.com.
Allied Financial adds local accountant
Allied Financial has announced John Wolfert has joined the firm as a staff accountant in its Oneonta office.
According to a media release, Wolfert earned his bachelor of science degree in professional accounting with a concentration in finance from SUNY Oneonta. He began with Allied as an intern in January. “His enthusiasm, leadership experience, and knowledgeability will prove invaluable resources to our firm and valued clients,” the release said.
Allied Financial Partners has offices in Buffalo, Cooperstown, Oneonta, Perry, Rochester and Victor.
Community Bank honored
For the second year in a row, Community Bank has been recognized as one of America’s most trusted companies by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a statistics portal and industry ranking provider, according to a media release from the bank.
In addition to the Newsweek recognition, Community Bank was honored by Forbes as one of America’s best banks for the 14th consecutive year.
“To be recognized for a second consecutive year as one of the most trusted companies in America is an honor, but more importantly, it’s proof that we’re doing right by our customers,” Community Bank CEO and President Mark Tryniski said in the release. “Giving them the best possible financial guidance is and always will be our first priority. Thank you, Newsweek and Forbes, for the recognition, and to our employees, local communities, investors, and customers for putting your trust in us.”
NBT received merger approval
NBT Bancorp Inc. has announced it has received regulatory approval to complete the proposed merger of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. with and into NBT Bank. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Connecticut State Banking Department both approved the merger, and NBT received an application waiver from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, according to an NBT media release.
The Merger is expected to close Aug. 11, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. A weekend systems conversion will follow with locations of Salisbury Bank opening as NBT Bank offices on Aug. 14.
“Our integration team, made up of employees from Salisbury and NBT, has worked diligently since our announcement to plan a successful transition for Salisbury customers. The team is poised and ready to execute our plan in the weeks ahead,” said NBT President and CEO John H. Watt Jr.
Salisbury is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. Its primary subsidiary, Salisbury Bank, is a Connecticut-chartered consumer and commercial bank with 13 banking offices in northwestern Connecticut, the Hudson Valley region of New York, and southwestern Massachusetts.
