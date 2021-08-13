Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded Pathfinder Village Inc. a Community Health Award of $2,000 to support Pathfinder's Mobile Market Senior Services Project, according to a media release.
The program extends produce vouchers to area seniors with limited income, food insecurity and limited transportation, providing access to fresh fruits and vegetables. Produce is delivered to those in need along with healthy recipes, cooking tips, and cards containing positive messages created by enrollees of Pathfinder’s Adult Day Services for adults with intellectual disabilities.
“Many of our smaller communities in Otsego County and surrounding areas no longer have food stores that stock fresh fruits and vegetables, and our region has been identified by the USDA as a food desert,” Lori Grace, Pathfinder’s director of development, said. “By having increased access to fresh foods regularly, seniors and senior-led households may realize the direct health benefits from improved nutrition. Our ‘feel good’ delivery message component also provides a welcome mental lift for those seniors who live alone and have had limited social engagement during the pandemic.”
Through a competitive application process, Excellus' Community Health Awards help fund programs that improve the health or health care of a specific population, programs that aim to improve the health status of the community, closes the gaps in health disparities, reduces the incidence of specific diseases, promotes health education and assists our communities in dealing with COVID, the release said.
Commerce Chenango announces award winners
Commerce Chenango will host its annual Membership Luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 9, at Hidden Springs Brewhouse in Norwich. The chamber will present its the 2021 awards at the event.
“I am looking forward to visiting with our members during the annual Membership Luncheon” President and CEO Kerri Green said. “At Commerce Chenango we work tirelessly to support the businesses and communities throughout Chenango County. This luncheon is one way we can say ‘Thank you’ to the organizations that continue to support us. I look forward to celebrating some deserving organizations and individuals, as well as being able to provide an update on the projects we are working on this year. I can’t thank our members enough for believing in us as we continue to ‘Move Chenango Forward’.
The "Spirit of Chenango County" award will be presented to Grayson “Gray” Stevens, a longtime administrator at area schools.
"He has provided strong leadership and guidance to numerous organizations and boards. He unifies teams and groups yet is often the voice of reason," a media release said.
BuildBlockCNY LLC will receive the "Excellence in Small Business" award. The business is a national distributor for BuildBlockBuilding Systems and related modern green building products in New York and northern Pennsylvania.
Chenango Valley Technologies will receive the recipient "Manufacturer of the Year" award. It was originally established in 1972 under the name of Chenango Tool. It's founder, Lloyd Baker, "specifically concentrated on the tooling aspect of the plastics industry," the release said. In 1995, Chenango Tool purchased Madison Plastics in Verona. The merger formed Chenango Valley Technologies in 1996.
Lamb’s Quarters will receive the "Not-for-Profit Agency" of the Year. Lamb’s Quarters Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation operating the Lamb's Quarters Organic Farm and for the Norwich Farmer's Market. Sandy Pierce, principle of the agency, sits on the Chenango County Ag and Natural Resource Development Council and is a proponent and advocate for providing local, organic farm-fresh food to consumers throughout the area, the release said.
