Price Chopper/Market 32 has launched a World Central Kitchen fundraising program for Ukraine. During the next five weeks, the supermarket chain will raise money to support World Central Kitchen’s food relief efforts in Ukraine to serve hot meals in cities across Ukraine and at border crossings with Poland, Romania, Hungary and Moldova, according to a media release.
Cashiers will ask customers if they would like to round up the change in their transactions to the nearest dollar in support of World Central Kitchen’s efforts. Price Chopper/Market 32 will match all donations up to $25,000.
“As millions of Ukrainians flee their homes and country to escape the devastation, they face a daunting, uncharted journey," said Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32 vice president of public relations and consumer services. "Many are traveling for days without food. In response, World Central Kitchen is providing hot, nourishing meals to those seeking refuge in major points of entry across Eastern Europe. As a company whose higher purpose has always been to help people feed and care for themselves and their families, we want to help Chef Jose Andres and his team get food to these people.”
World Central Kitchen is a nonprofit organization that is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises, while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions, the release said. It has served more than 60 million fresh meals to people impacted by natural disasters and other crises around the world since it was founded in 2010.
Guitar shop to open in Cooperstown
Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting for Grand Slam Guitars at 139 Main St. in Cooperstown at 1 p.m. Friday, April 8.
Grand Slam Guitars features a selection of electric and acoustic guitars, bass, ukulele, and other string instruments, as well as amps, effects, accessories, collectibles and more.
Paperback Exchange to reopen in Norwich
The reopening of the Paperback Exchange will take place at 10:30 a.m. April 23 with a commemorative ribbon cutting at the bookstore’s new space in “Creative Works,” at 17-19 South Broad St. in Norwich. The celebration is planned to commemorate “World Book Day."
“We are so very grateful for the nearly two-decades that PBX has served patrons on our museum campus,” said Jessica Moquin, Chenango County Historical Society executive director. “As a beloved community resource, this relocation to a more central venue — with higher visibility, greater accessibility, larger storage space, extended open hours, and increased traffic — is ideally suited for the bookstore’s long-term sustainability.”
The reopening also marks a new partnership between the Chenango Foundation and PBX, a media release said. Assisted by volunteers, local residents Kisten and Tony Giglio serve as coordinators of bookstore operations, with the Chenango Foundation managing the financial needs of the retail business.
“The Chenango Foundation is proud of the work that we do as a vehicle for community development projects,” said Kerri Green, president and CEO at Commerce Chenango. “This is a wonderful example of collaboration that will enhance the entire community.”
The Paperback Exchange allows patrons to trade in previously read fictional paperback books in exchange for store credit toward future purchases of books in the shop. For more details, visit www.facebook.com/PBXPaperbackExchange.
NBT certified by AARP
NBT Bank has earned a BankSafe seal from AARP, recognizing the bank’s efforts to stop financial exploitation, according to a media release from the bank.
To earn the BankSafe seal, more than 80% of frontline staff were required to complete a special training and the bank demonstrated further commitment with its policy to report suspected financial exploitation, the release said. NBT Bank was also confirmed by AARP to be in good standing based on a review of Better Business Bureau ratings as well as legal and regulatory activity.
“We consider training of our employees to be a critical tool in protecting our customers from financial exploitation,” said Senior Director of Information Security Terra Carnrike-Granata. “Attaining this seal is further demonstration of our commitment to a robust fraud prevention plan.”
Based on a Virginia Tech study from October 2019, it is estimated that BankSafe-trained employees helped stop more than $110 million from being stolen from the accounts of older adults, the release said. More than 2,000 professionals from the financial industry, trade associations, adult protective service agencies, non-profits, government organizations, regulators and the legal field helped AARP in the development of the training. The BankSafe Trained seal is not a product or service endorsement, but indicates that a financial institution’s frontline employees have been substantially trained in financial exploitation prevention.
ReUse Center is certified by Otsego County
The Arc Otsego has announced The Otsego ReUse Center, at 23 Duane St. and 119 W. Broadway in Oneonta, is the first business to receive Gold Level Certification as a Waste-Smart Business. The certification is offered by The Otsego County Planning and Solid Waste Department. According to Bill Hardy, ReUse Center manager, the facility has diverted more than three million pounds of usable material, and 22,000 pounds of polystyrene have been recycled since opening in 2017.
The Waste-Smart Business Certification Program is a performance-based recognition for businesses based in Otsego County that utilize environmentally friendly choices in their daily operations, the release said. The program is designed to show members of the community which businesses are dedicated to environmental protection and sustainable waste management practices.
“Our department appreciates the work the ReUse Center does to divert waste from landfills and support a circular economy. We are excited about what they are doing, and can’t wait to see what the future holds,” said Shane Digan, solid waste and recycling coordinator for Otsego County.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/OtsegoReuseCenter.
