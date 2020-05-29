Applications are available for the Schoharie Economic Enterprise Corporation’s resiliency fund, designed to help the county’s business community through the reopening process amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s been estimated that our Schoharie County business community will be hit with an upwards of $5 million in economic injury because of this COVID-19 crisis,” said Jim Becker, president of MIDTEL and founding member of SEEC, who is serving as chairperson the resiliency fund. “While federal relief programs might have helped a good portion of our local businesses in the short term, we realize there are still businesses that slipped through the cracks, for one reason or another. We hope that by launching our resiliency fund in concert with the reopening of our county, businesses will have access to the capital necessary for this important stage of the recovery process.”
Businesses can apply for grants of up to $2,500 or a $5,000 loan/grant combination with a 0% interest rate, a six-month grace period and 36-month repayment period. Timely repayments of the loan portion will result in the remaining $2,500 being forgiven and essentially considered a grant, according to a media release.
The funding may be used toward “improvements and adaptations that will help enterprises reopen” or on “necessary reopening expenses like paying for inventory, marketing and advertising,” according to Becker.
In anticipation of businesses needing more than $5,000 to recover from the COVID-19 crisis, SEEC plans to partner with the Community Loan Fund of the Greater Capital Region to consider additional funding opportunities that exceed the initial capacity, according to the release.
“We want to get these funds out as quickly as possible so the immediate impact can be felt, but the ultimate vision for the resiliency fund is to have it be a revolving loan structure so that we can continue helping our local businesses community for years to come,” Becker said.
Applications will be reviewed by a panel of local business professionals serving on SEEC’s Enterprise Investment Committee, with additional oversight provided by the SEEC board. Applicants will be notified of award distribution within two weeks.
For more information about eligibility or to download an application, visit seecny-19.org. Completed applications should be emailed to SEEC executive director Julie Pacatte at director@seecny.org
NBT Insurance hires manager
NBT Insurance announced the hiring of Morris resident James Benjamin as business development manager for the company’s Otsego, Schoharie and Catskill markets.
Benjamin will provide insurance solutions to consumers and businesses, bringing more than 20 years’ experience in sales and insurance to his new position, according to a media release.
Prior to joining NBT Insurance, he was an account executive with OneGroup, formerly Gordon B. Roberts Agency, in Oneonta. Benjamin is a US Army veteran with a degree in accounting from the Utica School of Finance.
