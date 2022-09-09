The Schoharie Economic Enterprise Corp. has announced the date and panelists for the next session of its Women Leading Business series, to be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 22.
According to a media release, the event will feature the following panelists representing small businesses in a variety of industries, backgrounds, and paths to entrepreneurship:
• Jerrine Corallo, Sustainable Growth, a consulting firm specializing in community development initiatives and grant management services;
• Elan Fraser, Fern Valley Botanics, an artisanal soap shop;
• Leslie J. Price, J Lacy Unisex Hair Salon and Barber Shop, a full-service salon;
• Erica Weiss, Weiss Ferments, A farm brewery and bread bakery.
This series “aims to uplift small businesses and highlight women entrepreneurs who represent the unique and community-oriented backbone of Schoharie County enterprise,” the release said. Topics will include mentorship, leadership, community resources, collaboration and more. Attendees are encouraged to stay after the event for light refreshments and open networking at 287 Main.
People of all genders are invited. Event attendees will also have the opportunity to nominate women leaders they would like to see featured in future Women Leading Business events.
The third session will highlight female executives in Schoharie County from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 9.
The events are free and open to the public. Registration is suggested due to limited seating and is available at https://tinyurl.com/4dufkxkf. The event will take place at 287 Main Street, Schoharie. To learn more about SEEC, visit www.seecny.org.
Workforce Development Board gets grant
The Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties has received a nearly $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. The Regional Apprenticeship Development and Readiness Project, funded by the Apprenticeship Building America grant, will develop job training programs that will help connect local job seekers with high-demand industries, according to a media release.
The project advances the U.S. Department of Labor’s efforts to expand and modernize Registered Apprenticeship by increasing the number of programs and apprentices, diversifying the industries that use Registered Apprenticeship and improving the access to and performance of Registered Apprenticeship Programs for underrepresented and underserved communities, with individuals with disabilities as the primary participants.
Program participants will receive career guidance, assessment and training in a chosen field, such as manufacturing, IT, healthcare or the trades. The funding will give the job seekers 18 years or older with a diagnosed disability workforce training and skills. The project is available across an eleven-county region: Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Fulton, Montgomery, Schoharie, Onondaga and Cortland counties.
“We are looking forward to bringing together some awesome partners that include the Resource Center for Independent Living and the Central New York Labor Agency, as well as the corporate, community and educational partners that will help us reach out into all parts of the region we plan to serve,” says Alice Savino, Executive Director of the WDB.
To learn more about apprenticeship programs, visit https://tinyurl.com/4n2h7uw2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.