SFCU breaks ground on Syracuse-area location
Sidney Federal Credit Union ceremonially broke ground on its first Syracuse-area branch at 8062 Brewerton Road in Cicero.
According to a media release, the new branch will feature the same concierge-style concept that SFCU established in its Amsterdam location, with personal teller pods and video-enabled iTMs that allow members to connect virtually with an SFCU representative while conducting transactions. The approximately 3,000 square-foot building will also feature a “community room” that can be used for financial wellness seminars, first-time homebuyer classes and more.
Principle Design Engineering PLLC, based in Norwich, are the architects of the project and S.J. Thomas Co. Inc. of Syracuse has been selected as general contractor, the release said. Construction will begin as soon as permits are approved by the town of Cicero and plans are to complete the project by late 2023 or early 2024.
SFCU membership currently stands more than 67,000 and assets total more than $865 million, the release said..
More information on SFCU can be found at www.sfcuonline.org.
NYCM recognized for customer service
For the second year in a row, NYCM Insurance was ranked No. 1 in customer satisfaction among auto insurers in New York in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, according to a media release.
J.D. Power published the results of its study on June 13. “Providing regional analyses of customers’ perceptions of their auto insurer’s ability to meet their expectations, the study examines customer satisfaction in five factors: (in alphabetical order) Billing Process & Policy Information; Claims; Interaction; Policy Offerings; and Price. NYCM Insurance ranked #1 in four out of the five study factors: Billing Process & Policy Information; Claims; Interaction; and Price,” the release said.
“Winning a J.D. Power Award two years in a row is an incredible accomplishment, and to do so while placing first in four out of five study factors is a true testament to the dedication of our entire ecosystem here at NYCM,” NYCM Insurance President and CEO Cheryl Robinson said. “As a carrier solely serving New York State, we feel especially honored to be receiving this award. Customer care is one of our biggest priorities and something we take very seriously. We’re proud to offer award-winning insurance, and that our commitment to our customer’s satisfaction is recognized.”
The study also found that 31% of auto insurance customers had experienced a rate increase during the last year. While overall satisfaction with auto insurance dropped 12 points (on a 1,000-point scale), NYCM Insurance improved its satisfaction score by 8 index points, the release said.
To learn more about NYCM Insurance, visit www.nycm.com/about.
Preferred Mutual gets top rating
Preferred Mutual Insurance Company’scurrent Financial Strength Rating has been reaffirmed by AM Best as ‘A’ (Excellent) with a ‘Stable’ outlook. The Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating has been reaffirmed as ‘a+’ (Excellent), and the outlook for the ICR remains ‘Stable,’ according to a media release from the company.
Preferred Mutual has held the ‘A’ rating for 21 consecutive years.
“The Ratings reflect our company’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best continues to assess as ‘strongest’ as well as our ‘adequate’ operating performance which is supported by solid underwriting results and consistent investment earnings derived from multiple years of stable pure loss ratio trends,” the release said.
“Preferred Mutual continues to maintain a ‘neutral’ business profile driven largely by our regional niche market role with broad product offering along with ‘appropriate’ enterprise risk management. ‘Excellent’ ratings are given to insurance companies who not only have excellent financial stability, but also are able to meet the contractual needs of their policyholders,” the release continued.
AM Best, founded in 1899, is the world’s oldest insurance rating and information source.
Learn more at www. preferredmutual.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.