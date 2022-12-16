Sidney Federal Credit Union (sfcu) has announced it has exceeded $800 million in assets and has more than 65,000 members. The credit union recently expanded its field of membership to Hamilton, Essex, Cortland and Onondaga counties, according to a media release. It currently operates 10branch locations across parts of 14 counties in upstate New York, according to a media release.
“Over the last two years, sfcu has grown at a tremendous pace,” CEO Jim Reynolds said in the release. “We have experienced growth of approximately $200 million over the last three years with no signs of slowing down. Our growth has been driven by our member service, the loyalty of our current members and standing by our credo: Banking, easier. As we continue to grow and expand our product and service offerings, we’re confident current and new members alike will appreciate the credit union difference.”
Headquartered in Sidney, sfcu is a full-service financial institution. Membership is open to anyone who lives, work, worships, attends school or regularly conducts business in: Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Essex, Fulton, Hamilton, Madison, Montgomery, Onondaga, Otsego and Schoharie counties and portions of Broome, Oneida and Herkimer counties. More information on sfcu can be found at www.sfcuonline.org.
