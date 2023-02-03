Sidney Federal Credit Union has partnered with the National Forest Foundation to plant a tree for every new member and business account enrolled at the credit union in 2023.
“As SFCU continues to grow our branch network and establish roots in new communities, we felt the timing of a partnership with the NFF couldn’t be more perfect,” SFCU President and CEO Jim Reynolds said in a media release. “Part of our mission is to grow and protect our members wealth for future generations, so too do we want to protect our planet for future generations. We believe in environmental sustainability and are constantly taking steps to demonstrate that commitment to our members.”
SFCU’s partnership with the NFF comes after a record year of growth for the credit union with more than 10,000 new members joining in 2022, the release said. Membership currently stands more than 65,000 strong and assets total more than $800 million.
Learn more at the National Forest Foundation at nationalforests.org.
Schoharie chamber to host roundtable discussion
The Schoharie County Chamber of Commerce will hold an event collaboration roundtable discussion from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at The Gathering Place 50 Plus Community Center at 127 Kenyon Road in Cobleskill. All businesses and organizations are welcome to attend.
The purpose of the roundtable is to assist in the planning and coordination of area event dates, plus give guidance on how to better promote events. Those who plan events for businesses or organizations are encouraged to participate in the event. Those who attend are requested to bring a list of upcoming events to share. Attendance is free. Registration is preferred.
For more information and to register, visit the Schoharie County website at https://tinyurl.com/39nzx37e or call 518-295-8824.
Community Bank conducts food drive
Community Bank branches are hosting a canned food drive throughout February to collect non-perishable and canned food items for local food pantries and food banks in their communities in honor of National Canned Food Month.
“Our local food pantries and food banks are the center of our community, and they need our support,” Community Bank Regional Manager Janet Briggs said in a media release. “We’re hopeful that with the help of our branches and community members, we can work together to collect food items for this drive to help keep their shelves stocked for weeks and months to come so they can continue providing food to those who truly need it the most.”
This will be the fifth year Community Bank has held canned food drives. Community Bank “encourages all community members to scan their cupboards and pantries or grab an extra item from the store to give what you can at any participating Central Region branch,” the release said.
To participate in the food drive, bring non-perishable canned food items to a local branch by Feb. 28.
Hannaford supports Bright Hill Press
Bright Hill Press in Treadwell will be the February beneficiary of Hannaford Supermarkets’ Bloomin’ 4 Good Program during February.
During the month, Bright Hill will receive a $1 donation for every Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet with the red circle sticker purchased at the Hannaford store at 705 State Highway 28 in Oneonta.
The Bloomin’ 4 Good bouquets with the red circle sticker are in the floral section of the store. For more information about the program, visit hannaford.2givelocal.com.
