Business Beat: Shelters sponsor pop-up shop at mall

The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will host a pop-up thrift shop in the Southside Mall through Dec. 19. Proceeds from the temporary installation will benefit several area animal welfare groups, according to a SQSPCA media release.
“Our decision to hold the pop-up shop is two-fold,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes. “First and foremost, the community has been so very generous with donations that we find ourselves with no room for incoming merchandise.
“We also wanted to be able to share the wealth with other like-minded organizations. The only stumbling block we could think of was finding the personnel to staff the pop-up. That’s where our partners come in,” Haynes continued.
For a split of the proceeds, the Delaware Valley Humane Society, Heart of the Catskills Humane Society and Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans will assist in recruiting volunteers to cash out customers and mind the store.
“People are shopping for a cause when they purchase items from the pop-up thrift shop this holiday season,” Haynes said. “All of these organizations share missions similar to ours and we have a common interest in helping homeless, abandoned and abused animals.
“We saw an opportunity to partner with these groups to benefit companion animals throughout the region, and we jumped at the chance to do so,” Haynes added.
The pop-up thrift shop will be open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
Credit/debit card and exact cash payments will be accepted. Merchandise will include clothing and accessories, housewares, Christmas decorations, toys and more.
Bank supports food drive
The Community Bank N.A. Oneonta Southside branch is hosting a food drive to support Catholic Charities and The Lord’s Table Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.
Employees at the branch will collect non-perishable food items through the end of the month and encourage the public to stop by and donate items on Friday, Nov. 26, to help support the Oneonta community this holiday season, according to a media release.
Bassett gives bonuses
Bassett Healthcare Network announced that employees across the health system will receive "substantial gratitude bonuses," made possible in large part through a donation from the Scriven Foundation. Bassett Medical Center board chair Jane Forbes Clark "was instrumental in advocating for the funding," according to a Bassett media release.
The bonuses will go to Bassett Healthcare Network’s nearly 5,000 caregivers and practitioners for their dedication and hard work through the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.
“Our caregivers and practitioners have worked tirelessly through this deadly pandemic,” said Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president and CEO. “They continue to exhibit amazing courage in the face of unthinkable hardship with lasting pandemic response efforts and nationwide staffing shortages. Further, for nearly a year, Bassett’s caregivers and practitioners have been committed to vaccinating our communities, working day and night. The work they are doing for our patients, community, and each other is truly lifesaving.”
