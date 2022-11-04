4Towns Forward in conjunction with local chambers of commerce plan to bring visitors into Afton, Bainbridge, Sidney and Unadilla on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Vendor Events are Scheduled in Bainbridge, Sidney, and Unadilla at the following locations:
• Bainbridge — Community Center, 3 Prospect Street;
• Sidney — Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge Street;
• Unadilla — Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street.
In Afton, shoppers can head to the VFW to have gifts wrapped and check out small business sales.
Anyone who would like to be a vendor should contact their local chamber of commerce.
Cider mill honored by magazine
Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard has been included on the “Best of the Best” list issued by the American Bus Association, according to a media release from This Is Cooperstown, the official tourism promotion agency of Otsego County. The mill will be featured in the November-December issue of ABA’s official magazine, Destinations.
The list draws attention to industry members who "continuously go above and beyond for group tours and the motorcoach industry as a whole," the release said. It features categories such as adventure, culture, entertainment, festivals and events, food and beverage, lodging, and shopping.
According to the release, Bill Michaels, the owner of the Fly Creek Cider Mill, bought the site in 1999 from his parents, who had operated it since 1962. The mill dates to 1856 and offers guests a mix of old and new touches, from a historic 1889 cider press to a new tasting room, pond boardwalk and pavilion introduced earlier this year.
The mill will close for the season on Dec. 11, but when it reopens prior to Mother’s Day next May, it will introduce “flight tastings” from the farm winery for motorcoach tours, the release said. The new experience will give guests a chance to choose from hard ciders, apple or grape wines, spirts, craft beers, and sweet cider in the mill’s new second-story tasting room.
Mount Vision farmer joins cattle association
Trevor John Decker of Mount Vision is a new junior member of the American Angus Association, according to Mark McCully, CEO of the national organization with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
According to a media release, junior members of the association are eligible to register cattle in the association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.
The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 22,000 active adult and junior members, the release said. Visit NJAA.info for more information about the National Junior Angus Association.
For more information about Angus cattle and the American Angus Association, visit www.angus.org.
Price Chopper to support DAV
Price Chopper/Market 32 has launched a November campaign to help raise funds for the nonprofit organization, Disabled American Veterans, according to a media release from the supermarket chain. From Nov. 1 to Nov. 30, Price Chopper and Market 32 customers will be given the opportunity to round up their change at checkout, 100% of which will go directly to DAV. Price Chopper/Market 32 will make its own $10,000 donation.
DAV is a nonprofit charity that provides cost-free lifetime support to more than a million veterans of all generations and their families, each year, the release said.
“Price Chopper/Market 32 is gratified to collaborate annually with teammates and customers alike to help veterans who have risked their own lives to protect our country and freedoms,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of public relations and consumer services.
DAV’s goal is "to empower veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity," the release said. That goal is accomplished by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of injured veterans on Capitol Hill; and educating the public about the sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life.
To learn more about DAV and its mission, visit: www.dav.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.