Grocery stores in Otsego and Chenango counties will change owners as part of the recently approved merger of Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets.
Under the terms of a merger agreement finalized this week, the two companies will be managed locally by their respective leaders and continue to be referred to by their established brand identities, but will be owned and overseen by a new parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc. As previously announced, Scott Grimmett, the current president and CEO of Price Chopper/Market 32, will lead the new parent company. He will also serve on its board of directors as will Frank Curci, former Tops Markets Chairman and CEO.
The regulatory review process mandates the divestiture of 12 of the combined companies’ stores, including the Tops Markets stores at 5 Commons Drive in in Hartwick Seminary and at 54 E. Main St. in Norwich.
According to a media release, C&S Wholesale Grocers has been approved to purchase all 12 stores and will operate them under the Grand Union name.
“We believe that this merger will be a positive for our membership, preserving union jobs and strengthening the company’s prospects into the foreseeable future,” said Frank DeRiso, president of the UFCW Local One. “We are pleased that we have an agreement with the new owner and they are committed to retaining all of the existing union jobs and contracts. We would like to thank the office of the NYS Attorney General, Senator Chuck Schumer and our UFCW International Union for their guidance, assistance and cooperation during this complicated process. This merger will benefit both consumers and union members.”
“Completing the details of this merger marks a major milestone for the management teams of both Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops,” Grimmett said. “And I’m confident that our teammates and associates are excited about it and will continue to deliver excellence.”
Stewart's to give bonuses
Stewart’s Shops recently announced that company employees, which it calls "partners" will receive a week’s worth of pay "as a thank you for their commitment during the pandemic."
According to a media release, bonus checks were distributed this week to about 4,900 part time and full time partners. The majority of partners received a check equivalent to one week’s worth of pay while partners who began employment after September 2021 received a $100 check.
“Our committed Partners and vertical integration allowed us to keep our shops open and provide essential food and fuel. We can’t thank our Partners and customers enough for their patience, cooperation and following of strict Covid protocols throughout the pandemic. This bonus is our way of sharing our success and saying thank you to all of our Partners,” Gary Dake, president of Stewart’s Shops, said.
